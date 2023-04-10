Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2023: Be careful Sagittarius, Capricorn; good day for Aquarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for April 10, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.

    Daily Horoscope for April 10 2023 Taurus Aquarius Leo Virgo Cancer Sagittarius Pisces gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries   
    Ganesha says you will have special support in solving any problem related to the family. Today you will feel happy by doing any of your interest related work. Plans related to the purchase and sale of property will be successful. If there is a plan for partnership in business, then it will be beneficial to work immediately. The economic situation will be better. Excessive work may increase the problems of employed people. Extra time may also have to be given. Try to solve any family problem with mutual harmony.  

     

    Taurus   
    Ganesha says your busyness will be full routine and all work will also be done in a manner according to the mind. You will have a tendency in the social and political field. You will feel the  energy and confident. There will be a lot of competition and challenges in business at this time, so work by making a certain strategy. Do not let the relationship with the partner get bitter in the partnership business. Employed people can get promotion. Mutual coordination and harmony of family members will remain very good.  

     

    Gemini  
    Ganesha says for some time, spending some time according to your mind is the best means of getting rid of everyday stress. If there is a plan to buy and sell a property or vehicle, then  consider it seriously. The deal done at this time will be beneficial.  A small mistake or mistakecan harm you. It is important to have transparency in the business related to partnership.  Working on the advice of experienced people will prove beneficial.  

     

    Cancer   
    Ganesha says it is appropriate to postpone the maintenance related work of the house. This is the time to organize its routine and functioning. The scope of political relations and public  relations will increase. Youngsters may get some positive results related to their career. The day is not good to plan new works in business. Get more information about media and online  activities. The atmosphere in the office will be favourable. The arrangement of the house will remain appropriate and systematic with mutual harmony of couples. 

     

    Leo -   
    Ganesha says to have more confidence in karma than fate is making you more positive. The way of profit will be paved. A family member will also be busy with marriage related work.  Shopping of a particular item is also possible for the house. Business related to public dealing, marketing, media etc. will be in beneficial condition. Business work will be from home due to busy in private work. Also, the support of family members will also remain. Mutual harmony between husband and wife will remain appropriate.  

     

    Virgo   
    Ganesha says you will remain busy throughout the day. Your presence and advice will be important in any family problems. Proper solution will also come out. Students will also get  appropriate results according to hard work in their competition exam. To improve the field, there is a need to meditate more. Do not let the hard work and work capacity decrease. To  increase business, take guidance of successful persons. Family responsibility will be on you.  

     

    Libra -   
    Ganesha says if a plan is being made in the house, then you must use the rules of Vastu in it. At this time, any big problem can also be solved. Getting a desired success will increase  energy and confidence. Business important work will be completed at the appointed time.  But do not take interest in the work of risk trend. At this time, the means of income will also  increase. Do not get involved in any kind of debate with others in the office. The  arrangement of the house will remain pleasant.  

     

    Scorpio   
    Ganesha says before doing any work, get proper information related to it and do not be hasty and negligent. This will give you better results. New sources of income will be made. The love and blessings of the elderly in the house will also maintain a peaceful atmosphere. There are chances of loss in business. Make some changes in internal arrangements and methods of  working. The good behaviour and work of the employed people will strengthen relations with high officials.  

     

    Sagittarius   
    Ganesha says there will be excellent harmony between family and personal activities. Your social scope will increase. And there will be contact with influential people. You will feel  emotionally strong. Do not pay attention to illegal work in business. There may be obstacles in government work. It would be appropriate if most of the important work is done before  the afternoon. Do not interfere in official cases. There may be an argument in marital or love affairs for some reason.  

     

    Capricorn   
    Ganesha says stay completely concentrated towards your goal. You will get success. The youth will also get the blessings and guidance of an experienced and prestigious person.  There will be some problems in negative-finance related matters. Anyone should check  thoroughly before making new investments. At this time, the economic situation will be  somewhat slow. It is important to take care of the health of the elders of the house. At this  time there will be some problem related to machinery, staff or employees at the business site.  

     

    Aquarius: Ganesha says stalled government matter can settle today. Your honour will increase insociety and family. Any dispute with the brothers will also end and the relationship will become sweet again. People associated with the stock market should take care. Promotion can be achieved in imports and media related businesses. People related to art and creative work is likely to  get a new agreement. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet.  

     

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says beneficial information will be received by a friend. So keep focus on your work. Some new routes are going to be paved for your progress. Keep government affairs  postponed at this time. Strengthen business contacts and focus a lot in public dealing and media related work. There is a need to be careful in government affairs. Close will increase in  matrimonial relationships. And time will also be spent in works like entertainment and shopping etc.  

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 10 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: What is an Easter Egg and Easter Bunny? 9 customs and traditions

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: What is an Easter Egg and Easter Bunny? 9 customs and traditions

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for April 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for April 10 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan unbeaten 99 in vain as sublime Rahul Tripathi hands SRH easy win over PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 in vain as sublime Rahul Tripathi hands SRH easy win over PBKS

    IPL 2023: Virat most annoying habit is.... - AB de Villiers discloses what he does not like about Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Virat's most annoying habit is....' - AB de Villiers discloses what he doesn't like about Kohli

    Posters against Health Minister Veena George; Cong worker's car taken into custody anr

    Posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George; Congress worker's car taken into custody

    Jehangir Taimur Inaaya celebrate Easter with family Kareena Kapoor shares pictures AHA

    Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya celebrate Easter with family, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon