Craving some Chili Baby Corn to battle mid-week monotony? Check out this detailed recipe

Indulge your taste buds in a culinary adventure with our sensational Spicy Chili Baby Corn recipe. This dish is a harmonious blend of succulent baby corn, vibrant spices, and a hint of zesty tanginess that will tantalize your senses. Prepare to experience a symphony of flavors and textures that will leave you craving for more. Let's dive into the kitchen and create this masterpiece together.

Ingredients:

For the Chili Baby Corn:

250 grams baby corn, washed and trimmed

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornflour

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

For the Chili Sauce:

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

1 medium-sized onion, thinly sliced

1 medium-sized bell pepper (any color), julienned

2-3 green chilies, slit lengthwise (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes (adjust to spice preference)

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper



Garnish:

Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Spring onions, finely sliced



Instructions:

Preparing the Chili Baby Corn:

a. In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, cornflour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.

b. Gradually add water and whisk to create a smooth batter with a consistency similar to pancake batter.

c. Dip each baby corn into the batter, ensuring they are evenly coated.

d. Heat oil for deep frying in a pan over medium heat.

e. Carefully drop the coated baby corn into the hot oil and fry until golden and crispy.

f. Once done, remove the fried baby corn using a slotted spoon and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil. Set aside.

Preparing the Chili Sauce:

a. In a separate pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat.

b. Add finely chopped garlic and ginger, and sauté until fragrant and golden.

c. Toss in the thinly sliced onions and julienned bell peppers. Stir-fry until they turn tender yet retain their crunch.

d. Incorporate the slit green chilies, red chili flakes, tomato ketchup, soy sauce, and vinegar. Mix well.

e. Season the sauce with salt and a dash of freshly ground black pepper to elevate the flavors.

f. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes until it thickens slightly.

Bringing it All Together:

a. Gently add the fried baby corn to the prepared chili sauce.

b. Toss and stir-fry for a few minutes, ensuring each baby corn is generously coated with the flavorful sauce.

c. Once the baby corn is heated through and infused with the aromatic chili sauce, turn off the heat.

Plating and Garnishing:

a. Transfer the delectable Spicy Chili Baby Corn to a serving dish.

b. Sprinkle freshly chopped cilantro leaves and finely sliced spring onions on top to add a burst of color and freshness.

Your Spicy Chili Baby Corn is now ready to dazzle your taste buds! Serve it as an appetizing starter or as a delightful accompaniment to your main course. Get ready to savor the incredible blend of crispiness, spiciness, and irresistible flavors in every bite. Enjoy your culinary masterpiece and watch your guests ask for seconds!

