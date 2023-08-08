Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version

Indulge in the delectable world of homemade chicken kebabs. Aromatic spices, tender chicken, and charred veggies combine for a mouthwatering delight. Follow this easy recipe for a flavorful experience that's perfect for any occasion

When it comes to satisfying your taste buds with a burst of flavors and tender goodness, nothing quite matches the appeal of succulent chicken kebabs. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or simply craving a delightful meal, this easy-to-follow chicken kebab recipe is your ticket to a mouthwatering experience. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey that fuses aromatic spices, juicy chicken, and a touch of smoky char. Let's dive into creating your very own batch of delectable chicken kebabs!

Ingredients

1.5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks

1 green bell pepper, cut into chunks

1 yellow onion, cut into chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Marinade Preparation:

In a bowl, combine the olive oil, plain yogurt, minced garlic, ground cumin, paprika, ground turmeric, ground coriander, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

Kebab Assembly

Place the cubed chicken into the marinade, ensuring each piece is well-coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours to allow the flavors to meld and the chicken to tenderize.

While the chicken is marinating, prepare the vegetables by threading them onto the soaked wooden skewers in an alternating pattern of chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Repeat until all ingredients are used.

Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush the grates with a bit of oil to prevent sticking.

Carefully place the assembled kebabs on the grill and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side, rotating occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a slight char on the edges. The internal temperature of the chicken should reach 165°F (74°C).

Once cooked, remove the kebabs from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes before serving.

Serve and Enjoy

Arrange the cooked chicken kebabs on a platter and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro or parsley.

Serve the kebabs with a side of fluffy steamed rice, warm pita bread, or a crisp garden salad. A squeeze of lemon juice adds a refreshing zing.

Invite your family and friends to indulge in the irresistible flavors of your homemade chicken kebabs. The tender chicken, combined with the charred veggies and aromatic spices, is sure to leave everyone craving for more.

Creating your own chicken kebabs at home is not only a delightful culinary adventure but also a guaranteed way to impress your loved ones with a burst of flavors. By following this easy and flavorful recipe, you'll be able to savor the joys of perfectly cooked chicken kebabs right in the comfort of your own kitchen. So fire up the grill, let the enticing aromas fill the air, and enjoy every juicy bite of these scrumptious chicken kebabs.

