Learn about who is Chhathi Maiya and why she is worshipped during Chhath Puja. Know about her relation with Goddess Shashthi, Surya Dev, story of King Priyavrat and the mythological significance of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is not only dedicated to praying to the Sun God but also celebrates the divine female energy that is thought to protect a family’s kids. As well as praying to the Surya Dev, devotees also pray to Chhathi Maiya to bring good health, a long life and prosperous family to their children. She is very important to families who take part in the traditional Chhath rituals.

So, who is Chhathi Maiya and why do people pray to her? In Hindu mythology Chhathi Maiya is linked to the Goddess Shashthi. She is also described in the Devi Bhagavata Purana as Devasena and the wife of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya).

However, in many areas, people believe that Chhathi Maiya is the sister of Surya Dev. There are different stories surrounding who she is. Let’s take a look at the story behind Chhathi Maiya, why she is linked to the Sun God and why people pray to her.

Mythology Behind Chhathi Maiya – The Story Of King Priyavrat

One of the most famous stories surrounding Shashthi Devi is the story of King Priyavrat and Queen Malini. The two wanted to have a baby and performed a yajna to receive blessings.

After some time, Queen Malini had a baby boy, however the baby was stillborn. The sad king was taking his baby to the crematorium when a divine lady appeared. She introduced herself as Shashthi Devi (Devasena).

She brought the baby back to life and explained that she was there to protect newborn babies. She told the king to help raise awareness around worshipping her. This is where the belief comes from that Shashthi Devi brings blessings to families and protects children.

Why Is Chhathi Maiya Linked To Surya Dev?

Chhath Puja is a celebration of worshipping both Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Surya Dev represents life, energy and nourishment whilst Chhathi Maiya is a mother figure, representing fertility and protection.

In many folk tales Chhathi Maiya is seen as the sister of Surya Dev, especially in Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. However, this is a local religious belief. In the Puranas Shashthi is linked to Devasena, the wife of Kartikeya.

History Of Chhath Puja – Ramayana & Mahabharata Links

Chhath Puja is a big tradition within India around worshipping the Sun. However, we can’t attribute it to a specific mythological event.

There are many popular stories around why the Chhath Puja takes place:

Karna – The Mahabharata tells us that Karna (Surya Dev’s son) worshipped the Sun God often. His devotion is often linked to Chhath.

Rama & Sita – Local beliefs tell us that Rama & Sita prayed to Surya Dev after returning to Ayodhya.

Draupadi – Folk tales tell us that Draupadi prayed to the Sun God and this helped the Pandavas overcome tough situations.

These are popular traditions around the Chhath Puja but aren’t concrete evidence.

Why Do People Worship Chhathi Maiya?

Chhathi Maiya is an important figure within Hinduism as she is linked to children and bringing happiness to families. People pray to her to bring:

Good health and a long life for their children.

Protection for newborn babies.

Blessings for parents.

Happiness, peace and prosperity within the home.

Strength, discipline and devotion.

This shows how important mother figures and protection for families is within Chhath.

Why Chhathi Maiya Is Important In Chhath Puja

Worshipping Chhathi Maiya is an important part of the Chhath Puja, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. By fasting, praying and making traditional offerings people are showing their faith in Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev.

The Chhath Puja is a celebration of thanks to nature and the life-giving powers of the Sun. Chhathi Maiya is an important figure to millions of devotees, she isn’t just a mythological figure but a motherly figure who represents hope, protection and happiness for families.