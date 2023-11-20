Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival

    Chhath Puja is a traditional festival celebrated mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Devotees fast and undertake rituals with great devotion to ensure the well-being and prosperity of their families.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Chhath Puja is devoted to the worship of the Sun God, Surya Dev, and Chhathi Maiya (known as Usha in Vedic literature), the Sun God's consort. Various natural elements such as the sun, water, and earth are honored at this event. The main aspects worshiped during Chhath Puja are as follows. 

    Sun God (Surya Dev): Devotees pray to the Sun God during sunrise and sunset on the banks of rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water. They practice rituals like as 'arghya' (water offering) and Surya namaskar' (sun salutations).

    Chhathi Maiya (Usha): Chhathi Maiya, thought to be Lord Surya's sister or consort, is also worshiped at Chhath Puja. She is revered as the goddess of vitality, and worshipers seek her blessings for good health and wealth.

    Water (Jal): Taking a holy plunge (naha), making sacrifices, and executing rituals such as 'arghya' (offering water to the Sun God) all require clean water from a river or pond.

    Nature: The festival celebrates nature's elements, including the sun, water, and earth. Devotees express gratitude towards nature for its life-sustaining elements, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and fertility.

    Prasad and offerings: Special traditional foods such as thekua (sweet wheat-based delicacy), fruits, and rice pudding (kheer) are prepared as offerings (prasad) and offered to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

