Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day: Know all about this unusual celebration!

Learn how the quirky and interesting Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day is attaining attention on July 29th. Read on to know why this day is celebrated so and where its significance comes from. by Leona Merlin Antony

Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day is celebrated every year on July 29th. We get information about the processes of manufacturing cheese and the different cheese varieties from the historical books written in earlier times. European colonization led to the development of local cheeses in South and North America. The United States is known for widely mass-producing cheese.

1. The Origin of this Celebration

It is clearly unclear how this celebration came into being. But from the limited historical information we have, it might have started when cheese started getting mass-produced. The very purpose of this day is to buy cheese and break a piece of it as a "sacrifice" to put it on a mousetrap. Mass-production of cheese might have brought in a large colony of mice thereby leading to this tradition.

2. Unofficial Observance

Unlike other holidays, Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day is observed unofficially. It is not connected to any particular religion or culture. Usually, holidays gain fame when worldwide acknowledgement comes for them. But this celebration gained momentum through social media and memes thereby being famous for a fictional holiday.

3. Celebrating Cheese Diversity

There are over 1800 different types of cheese from all over the world. Most of the varieties are unknown since local ones get restricted from the outside world. On Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day, people find it a hobby to taste all the unexplored varieties of cheese. Wine and cheese-tasting occasions are arranged as a part of the day's celebration.

4. Innovative Cuisines

People get creative with cheese in the kitchen through which every flavour gets savoured upon. Cheese connoisseurs make it a habit to try strange dishes like Moussaka, Jjimdak, and Knafeh. They are loaded with an abnormal amount of cheese, but who is to say how much cheese is more than enough?

ALSO READ:Blood sugar regulation to bone health support: 7 miraculous benefits of Eggplants

5. Satirical Element

The first thing that comes to our mind when hearing the word "sacrifice" would obviously be some ancient animal sacrifice ritual. But this day takes a satirical turn by playing games with the word itself. The belief is that we should sacrifice the "cheese" to get rid of the mouse. What an unusual world!

6. A Vegan Opinion

All the fun aside, vegans have a whole other take on this celebratory event. They are raising concerns about how people do not find a problem in killing rats like this. Cheese being a totally vast discussion, the concept of a mousetrap triggers most of the people who have adopted the vegan lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers