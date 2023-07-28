Hussain Sagar to Lake Pulicat: 7 serene lakes in Andhra Pradesh for nature lovers

Discover the tranquil charm of Andhra Pradesh's lakes, from the iconic Hussain Sagar to the enchanting Pulicat Lake. Nature lovers, prepare to be captivated by these 7 serene wonders!

Nestled in the southeastern part of India, Andhra Pradesh is a state blessed with diverse landscapes, ranging from sprawling coastlines to lush greenery. Among its many natural treasures, the picturesque lakes stand out as serene oases, offering respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Each lake boasts unique characteristics, making them popular tourist destinations and vital water resources for the region. In this article, we'll delve into the wonders of seven prominent lakes in Andhra Pradesh that are bound to captivate any nature lover.

1. Hussain Sagar Lake

Situated in the heart of Hyderabad, the vibrant capital city of Andhra Pradesh, Hussain Sagar Lake is an engineering marvel and a symbol of cultural heritage. Constructed in the 16th century by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah, it spans an impressive 5.7 square kilometers. The lake, fed by the Musi River, plays a crucial role in providing drinking water to the city and is a popular spot for recreational activities. The monolithic Buddha statue standing on an island in the middle of the lake adds to its allure, making it an iconic landmark and a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.

2. Kolleru Lake

Spread across the coastal districts of Krishna and West Godavari, Kolleru Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in India. Covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers, it serves as a crucial habitat for migratory birds, making it a designated Ramsar site. The lake's significance lies in its role as a natural flood-balancing reservoir and a source of livelihood for local fishermen and farmers. Boating on the tranquil waters while witnessing the migratory birds is an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately, the lake faces environmental challenges, requiring conservation efforts to preserve its ecological balance.

3. Pulicat Lake

Shared between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Pulicat Lake is a serene lagoon spanning an area of 720 square kilometers. Renowned for its diverse flora and fauna, the lake is a haven for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts. It is home to the Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, a paradise for migratory birds such as flamingos, pelicans, and herons. The Dutch Fort, dating back to the 17th century, adds a historical charm to the surroundings. Besides its ecological significance, the lake also supports fishing and salt-making industries, contributing to the region's economy.

4. Krishna Barrage

In the vibrant city of Vijayawada, the Krishna Barrage stands as a testament to modern engineering and irrigation practices. Spanning across the mighty Krishna River, this impressive structure not only regulates water flow for irrigation but also forms a vast reservoir known as Prakasam Barrage. The picturesque view from the barrage attracts numerous visitors, especially during sunset. The surrounding gardens and parks provide a perfect setting for family outings and leisurely walks. The barrage's role in ensuring water availability for agriculture in the region cannot be overstated, making it an essential lifeline for Andhra Pradesh's agrarian economy.

5. Godavari Barrage

The Godavari Barrage, also known as Dowleswaram Barrage, is a critical engineering feat built across the Godavari River in East Godavari district. Constructed to regulate water flow and facilitate irrigation, the barrage plays a vital role in supporting the agricultural backbone of the region. The serene backwaters formed by the barrage offer a tranquil setting for boat rides and picnics. Moreover, the Sir Arthur Cotton Museum adjacent to the barrage provides insights into its history and significance. The Godavari Barrage is a testament to human ingenuity and cooperation with nature, making it an intriguing destination for visitors.

6. Nagavali River

The Sompeta Barrage, built across the Nagavali River in Srikakulam district, forms a sizable reservoir known for its scenic beauty. Surrounded by lush greenery, the lake serves as a natural habitat for various bird species and aquatic life. Boating on the calm waters is a popular activity, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquility of the surroundings. Apart from its recreational appeal, the reservoir plays a crucial role in supplying water for irrigation and domestic use in the region, supporting local agriculture and livelihoods.

7. Swarnamukhi River

Nestled near Visakhapatnam, the Kailasagiri Lake owes its existence to the Swarnamukhi River. This serene water body offers breathtaking views of the picturesque Eastern Ghats and the Bay of Bengal. The well-maintained park and gardens surrounding the lake are perfect for leisurely strolls and family outings. The refreshing ambiance, coupled with the sound of gently lapping waters, makes it a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. As one of the prime water resources for Visakhapatnam, the Swarnamukhi River and its accompanying lake hold immense ecological and economic importance for the region.

Andhra Pradesh's lakes are not only natural marvels but also crucial resources that contribute to the state's environment, economy, and cultural heritage. Exploring these serene lakes promises an unforgettable experience, leaving visitors with cherished memories of the state's natural beauty.