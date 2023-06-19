Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes

    Its  more than being just a red fruit adding colour to your dishes. Check out its health benefits.

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    According to studies, lycopene may combat free radicals to help with the gum disorders gingivitis and periodontitis as well as possibly prevent cancer. However, eating a lot of raw tomatoes can harm your teeth's enamel since they contain a lot of acid, and brushing your teeth right away might exacerbate this damage. Waiting at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth is a good idea. 

    You are aware that wearing a hat and using sunscreen can protect you from the sun. Well, lycopene from tomatoes might help with that as well, perhaps in a similar way to how it protects tomatoes. You don't apply it to your skin, and it isn't a replacement for sunscreen. However, by focusing on your cells from the inside, it helps. 

    Compared to fresh tomatoes, canned tomato products may be easier for your body to absorb and use nutrients like lycopene. But some of the vitamin C and other nutrients may be lost during the heating process.It is lovely and tasty to combine fresh summer tomatoes with buffalo mozzarella cheese, olive oil, and basil. The combination is also beneficial from a health standpoint because your body requires fat from foods like cheese and olive oil to absorb and use certain nutrients, like lycopene.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
