Chaitra Navratri 2026 is starting on Thursday, March 19. On the first day, devotees worship a specific form of the Goddess. Find out all the details about the puja method, mantras, and auspicious timings right here.

Devi Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, and Aarti: The Chaitra Navratri festival for the year 2026 is all set to begin on Thursday, March 19. The first day is marked by the Ghatasthapana ceremony. According to the Puranas, Goddess Durga has nine different forms, and a different form is worshipped each day during these nine days. On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship the Shailputri form of Goddess Durga. Here’s everything you need to know about her puja vidhi, mantra, and other details

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Auspicious Timings for March 19, 2026

- 6:52 AM to 7:43 AM

- 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

- 10:58 AM to 12:29 PM

- 12:29 PM to 2:00 PM

- 6:32 PM to 8:01 PM



How to Perform the Puja for Goddess Shailputri

- On the morning of Thursday, March 19, wake up early, take a bath, and take a sankalp (a vow for the fast and puja) with water and rice in your hands.

- During one of the auspicious timings mentioned above, place a picture or idol of Goddess Shailputri in a clean spot in your home.

- Apply a tilak on the idol, offer flowers, and light a lamp with pure ghee.

- One by one, offer abir, gulal, roli, and rice to the Goddess.

- For the bhog (food offering), use desi ghee made from cow's milk.

- Chant the mantra below 108 times, and then conclude the puja by performing the aarti.

Mantra

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Yashasvinim॥

Aarti for Goddess Shailputri

Shailputri maa bail par savaar. Karein devta jai jaikaar.

Shiv Shankar ki priya Bhavani. Teri mahima kisi ne na jaani.

Parvati tu Uma kehlaave. Jo tujhe simre so sukh paave.

Riddhi-Siddhi parvaan kare tu. Daya kare dhanvaan kare tu.

Somvaar ko Shiv sang pyaari. Aarti teri jisne utaari.

Uski sagri aas puja do. Sagre dukh takleef mita do.

Ghee ka sundar deep jala ke. Gola gari ka bhog laga ke.

Shraddha bhaav se mantra gaayein. Prem sahit phir sheesh jhukayein.

Jai Giriraj Kishori Ambe. Shiv mukh chandra chakori Ambe.

Manokamna purna kar do. Bhakt sada sukh sampatti bhar do.



