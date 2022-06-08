Burger King introduces 'Pride Whopper' with 'two equal buns', netizens react

Getting on board. Burger King has also created a special "pride whopper" that will be available in locations throughout Austria until June 20th, 2022. According to Burger King Austria's Instagram page, you will receive two equal buns, which means you can order your burger with two top halves or two bottom halves.

"Can we ever imagine? The Pride WHOPPER has two equal buns to represent equal love and equal rights. We established a precedent for the equality of all identities and sexualities. A tiny twist that will make us grin and remind us to treat one other with respect and harmony. Regardless of who you are or who you love. It's #TimeToBeProud," the post read. It is written iin Danish.

It is unknown whether Burger King intends to give any proceeds from the Pride Whopper to LGBTQ+ groups. However, the ad campaign did not appear to be popular among internet users. They said the advertisement was confusing and diluted the substance of the event. Several people also took to Twitter to share their opinions regarding the ad. Take a look:

