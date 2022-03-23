Burger King trolls McDonald's for 'copying' chilli cheese bites

Burger King UK recently accused McDonald's of duplicating its Chilli Cheese Bites in a Facebook post after the latter announced their new menu.

Burger King UK's official Twitter account published a humorous meme of a child copying schoolwork. "Can I duplicate your homework?" asks the opening chat thread. "Yeah, just alter it up a little so it doesn't appear apparent you copied," the comment goes.

The joke continues with "Fifteen years later," followed by images of Burger King's Chilli Cheese Bites on the left and the identical appetiser on McDonald's menu on the right. Burger King humorously captioned the photo, "not like it's been on our menu for 15 years..."

Several users reacted to the post by criticising McDonald's for adding something to their menu that their competition has been selling for a long time. Not only that, but the product name is the same for both joints.

The consumers even compared the quality of the appetisers at each establishments. The clan was divided into two factions: those who supported Burger King and those who supported McDonald's. The Twitter post came after McDonald's recently announced that from March 16 to April 26, customers will be able to taste Homestyle Crispy Chicken, Chilli Cheese Bites, and both the Crème Egg and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

