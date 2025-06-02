Intestinal inflammation, a digestive issue, can become serious if neglected. Poor diet can trigger it. Manage it with the right foods, a healthy lifestyle, and timely treatment.

Don't ignore frequent stomach problems. Intestinal inflammation is a digestive issue that can become serious if neglected. A poor diet can cause inflammation in your gut. Intestinal inflammation refers to irritation or swelling in the lining of the small or large intestine. There are many causes of intestinal inflammation. When there is inflammation in the intestines, gas starts forming rapidly in the stomach. This condition can be managed with the right diet, a healthy lifestyle, and timely treatment.

A renowned gastroenterologist and endoscopist advises avoiding junk food to improve gut health and control intestinal inflammation. Junk food stresses your gut, increasing bad bacteria and killing good bacteria. To control intestinal inflammation and increase good bacteria in the gut, it's crucial to pay attention to your diet. The expert reveals the foods that can help control and treat intestinal inflammation without medication.

Symptoms of Intestinal Inflammation

The expert says intestinal inflammation can cause stomach pain and bloating. Stomach pain can be due to gas formation. Continuous gas formation can lead to both diarrhea and constipation. Gas formation, weakness, and fatigue are symptoms of intestinal inflammation. Sometimes, blood may appear in the stool due to intestinal inflammation.

Consume Yogurt and Buttermilk

If we experience symptoms of intestinal inflammation, we should include yogurt and buttermilk in our diet. Consuming yogurt and buttermilk, rich in probiotics, destroys bad bacteria and increases good bacteria in the gut. Consuming yogurt and buttermilk helps control problems like stomach gas and indigestion. These foods soothe and cool the stomach's digestive fire. By consuming these, all the accumulated waste in the intestines is easily expelled, and gut health improves.

Eat Garlic and Onions

If you want to improve gut health, include garlic and onions, rich in anti-inflammatory properties, in your diet. Although some people avoid garlic, they should eat it to improve gut health. Consuming two to three cloves of garlic daily can alleviate your gut problems. Garlic increases good bacteria and kills bad bacteria in the gut. While onions are a natural prebiotic, garlic helps increase good bacteria.

Consume Green Vegetables and Fruits

If you want to improve your gut health, include green vegetables and fruits in your diet. Consuming fiber-rich fruits and vegetables keeps the intestines healthy. The fiber in them helps the digestive system function properly. It moves food slowly through the intestines, allowing nutrients to be absorbed properly. Fiber is food for good bacteria, which increases good bacteria in the body and keeps the gut healthy.

Consume Whole Grains

If you want to keep your gut healthy, include whole grains in your diet. Whole grains contain many vitamins, minerals, fiber, starch, and other nutrients. It keeps the body healthy and improves gut health. Whole grains are rich in dietary fiber, which improves digestion. Consuming it relieves constipation, softens stool, and keeps the gut healthy. The soluble fiber in whole grains is food for good bacteria.