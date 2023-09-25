Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Body Hazards: 5 worse side effects of excessive Coffee consumption harmful for Skin

    While moderate coffee consumption is generally considered safe for most people, excessive daily coffee intake may have some negative effects on the skin. Caffeine is a dehydrator, which means if you are drinking more than 3 cups of coffee a day without drinking volumes of water, it can lead to dehydration.

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 8:16 PM IST

    Coffee is part of many people’s morning routines across the world. It helps provide that much-needed boost to day in the morning or incrementally throughout the day. Numerous studies have been conducted around coffee, investigating its effect on weight, blood sugar and internal organs, to name but a few. However, studies rarely discuss how coffee impacts your body externally, regarding your skin and potential issues such as acne. Caffeine is a dehydrator, which means if you’re drinking more than 3 cups of coffee a day without drinking suitable volumes of water, it can lead to dehydration, reflected in your skin.

    ALSO READ: Sunflower seed secret: 7 health marvels in every bite

    Here are five likely adverse effects of excessive Coffee consumption on Skin:

    1. Dehydration: 

    Coffee is a diuretic, which means it can increase urine production. If you do not consume or drink enough water to offset this, it can lead to dehydration. Dehydrated skin appears dry, dull, and less supple.

    2. Skin Irritation: 

    Coffee is acidic, and excessive consumption can likely aggravate skin conditions like acne or rosacea in some individuals. It may lead to skin redness or irritation.

    3. Sleep Disruption: 

    Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep due to excessive caffeine intake can contribute to dark under-eye circles and puffiness. Quality sleep is crucial for skin repair and rejuvenation.

    4. Premature Ageing: 

    Excessive caffeine intake increases the level of cortisol production in the body, a dangerous stress hormone. High cortisol levels can break down collagen and elastin, leading to premature ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.

    5. Increased Sensitivity: 

    Some people may experience increased skin sensitivity, especially if they are victims or get inclined to conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Caffeine can act as a stimulant, potentially aggravating these conditions.

    ALSO READ: Skin health to immune booster: 7 benefits of Hibiscus tea

