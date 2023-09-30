Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season

    Skincare is a habit you must imbibe in all seasons, not only the festive one. Remember, makeup may temporarily make your skin appear flawless; good skincare will always reflect on your skin. 

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    The festive season is a time of joy and cherished memories for many. It's when women share their beauty and health tips with loved ones, often during reunions with relatives. Whether it's between mothers and daughters, sisters, or friends, the topic of discussion frequently revolves around achieving a glowing complexion.

    These conversations span a wide range of solutions, from homemade skincare regimens and Ayurvedic practices to discussions about popular brands, products, workout routines, sleep habits, and dietary choices.

    Ms. Anurita Chandola, a working professional from Bangalore, “During the festive season, whether hosting guests or being a guest, I do discuss and compliment on weight loss and glowing skin. As a busy woman, I understand the importance of feeling confident in my skin. I prioritize products from emerging brands that embrace organic and natural ingredients. This preference is a habit I'm passing on to my daughter along with the knowledge of homemade remedies passed on to me from my mother.”

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season RBA

    Indeed, India's consumer landscape offers a plethora of choices across various sectors, providing consumers with ample options to find the perfect products for their needs. In the realm of facial skincare products alone, there is a remarkable array of options, including Vitamin C-based masks and serums, night creams, and anti-pollution skincare solutions. These offerings come from reputable brands such as Wow, Atulya, Forest Essentials, Mamaearth, and many others.

    Commenting on the trend indicators, Industry expert Gaurav Singh, Founder & MD of Atulya – Beacon Bio Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. said “While you are busy planning the food and beverages menu for your guests and in the effort of letting your makeup be on-point and dress look drop-dead gorgeous, you should never ignore your skincare even for a single day. The foremost requisite to attaining healthy and glowing skin is making sure you drink lots of water and eat healthy food. One should strictly avoid oily, spicy or junk food. 

    Beauty tips and skincare treatment for upcoming festive season RBA

    Skincare is a habit you must imbibe in all seasons, not only the festive one. Remember, makeup may temporarily make your skin appear flawless, good skincare will always reflect on your skin. Also, if you have sensitive skin, always remove makeup with rose micellar water, use gentle cleansers, use Vitamin-C enriched face masks, and make sunscreen an essential.”

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Antioxidant powerhouse to mental alertness: 7 benefits of drinking Coffee ATG EAI

    Antioxidant powerhouse to mental alertness: 7 benefits of drinking Coffee

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    Incorrect sleeping postures can impact your back, spine health; read how RBA

    Incorrect sleeping postures can impact your back, spine health; read how

    What is Moon Milk? Know more about this ancient but trendy drink ATG EAI

    What is Moon Milk? Know more about this ancient but trendy drink

    Recent Stories

    Skincare 101 7 reasons why coffee is good for your skin gcw eai

    Skincare 101: 7 reasons why coffee is good for your skin

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day RKK

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day

    Celebrating 28 Years of Excellence: The spectacular journey of Asianet News rkn

    Celebrating 28 Years of Excellence: The spectacular journey of Asianet News

    Kerala farmer takes Audi A4 to sell vegetables in roadside market WATCH gcw

    Kerala farmer takes Audi A4 to sell vegetables in roadside market (WATCH)

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures RBA

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon