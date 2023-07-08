Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe

    India is known for its rich and diverse heritage of traditional sarees. Here is a list of traditional Indian sarees from different regions across the country

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe RBA EAI
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    India has diverse cultures and traditions, each contributing to a rich tapestry of traditional sarees. These exquisite garments reflect the craftsmanship and creativity of their respective regions and hold deep cultural significance. From the opulent Banarasi silk sarees of Uttar Pradesh to the vibrant Kanjeevaram silk sarees of Tamil Nadu, and from the tie-and-dye Bandhani sarees of Rajasthan and Gujarat to the intricate Paithani sarees of Maharashtra, the variety is awe-inspiring. Each saree has its own unique weaving techniques, motifs, and embellishments that showcase the artistic heritage of India.

    These traditional Indian sarees are treasured for their beauty, elegance, and the stories they carry, making them timeless symbols of grace and tradition. Here are 10 types of sarees you must have..

    Also Read: Jamdani Saree to Baluchari-7 types of sarees from Bengal you should have in your wardrobe

    • Banarasi Silk Saree (Uttar Pradesh): Known for its intricate brocade work and gold or silver zari motifs, Banarasi silk sarees are highly coveted for weddings and special occasions.
    • Kanjeevaram Silk Saree (Tamil Nadu): Renowned for their vibrant colors, heavy silk fabric, and exquisite zari borders, Kanjeevaram sarees are a symbol of South Indian elegance and craftsmanship.

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe RBA EAI

    • Paithani Saree (Maharashtra): These silk sarees feature peacock and floral motifs with vibrant color combinations. Paithani sarees are prized for their rich heritage and intricate handwoven designs.
    • Bandhani/Bandhej Saree (Rajasthan/Gujarat): Bandhani sarees are known for their tie-and-dye technique, creating patterns and dots in vibrant colors. They are popular for festive occasions.
    • Chanderi Saree (Madhya Pradesh): Chanderi sarees are lightweight and made from fine silk or cotton. They are known for their sheer texture, zari borders, and traditional motifs like peacocks and flowers.

    Also Read: Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe RBA EAI

    • Sambalpuri Saree (Odisha): Sambalpuri sarees are handwoven with ikat patterns using tie-and-dye techniques. They showcase intricate motifs inspired by nature and have a unique appeal.
    • Muga Silk Saree (Assam): Made from golden silk produced by Assam's indigenous silkworm, Muga silk sarees are known for their lustrous texture, durability, and traditional Assamese motifs.
    • Patola Saree (Gujarat): Patola sarees are double ikat silk sarees with intricate geometric patterns. They require exceptional skill and are considered valuable heirlooms.
    • Kota Doria Saree (Rajasthan): Made from lightweight cotton or silk, Kota Doria sarees are characterized by their sheer texture and distinctive square-shaped patterns called khats.

    Banarasi Saree to Kanjeevaram-10 traditional Indian sarees every woman must have in her wardrobe RBA EAI

    • Baluchari Saree (West Bengal): Baluchari sarees feature intricate scenes from mythological tales woven into the fabric. They are traditionally made in Murshidabad and are treasured for their exquisite craftsmanship.

    Each of these traditional Indian sarees represents its respective region's cultural heritage and artistry, making them timeless and cherished pieces of clothing.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka ATG EAI

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka

    Coorg to Gokarna: 7 romantic Honeymoon destinations in coastal Karnataka ATG EAI

    Coorg to Gokarna: 7 romantic Honeymoon destinations in coastal Karnataka

    Identify and overcome negative behaviours normalised in dysfunctional families MSW

    Identify and overcome negative behaviours normalised in dysfunctional families

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics ATG EAI

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics

    Numerology Prediction for July 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in HOT bikini; sets internet on fire RBA

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in HOT bikini; sets internet on fire

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date ADC

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date

    Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal AJR

    'Telangana has contribution to history of country': PM Modi launches projects in Warangal

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka ATG EAI

    Mysore Masala Dosa to Mysore Pak: 7 popular culinary treasures of Karnataka

    cricket Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision osf

    Tamim Iqbal takes dramatic U-Turn on retirement decision

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon