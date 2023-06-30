Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic

    By incorporating the right foods into your diet, you can greatly increase your energy and prevent midday fatigue. Following are some foods listed that would keep you invigorated all day long.

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

     Multiple factors can make you feel groggy and tired in the morning, even if you think you have gotten enough rest. Do you require coffee or other caffeinated drinks to get you through the morning? If you depend on packaged foods with added sugar to give you a lot of energy, you won't feel any better. Instead, keep an eye out for these foods that will keep you healthy and hydrated. 

    ALSO READ: Saffron: The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits

    Oats: Oats are rich in avenanthramides, which are an antioxidant class absent from other cereal grains. These antioxidants reduce inflammation and relax blood arteries, which enhances heart health. Some oats' soluble fibre helps stop blood sugar increases after meals. 

    Yoghurt: Yoghurt contains significant amounts of protein, calcium, vitamins, living cultures, and probiotics, which can help the intestinal flora. These might safeguard teeth, bones, and the digestive system. Low-fat yoghurt can be a useful source of protein while following a weight loss strategy.

    Bananas: They are highly nutrient-dense since they include a substantial amount of potassium, fibre, and vitamins B6 and C. The vitamin B6 found in bananas is essential for converting food into energy. Your body uses vitamin B6 to digest food and produce energy. 

    Quinoa: Quinoa may be beneficial for human health in terms of illness prevention and treatment due to its high content of anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. Quinoa contains less of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and more monounsaturated fat than other grains.

    Chia seeds: Chia seeds include a lot of fibre and have a high carbohydrate, good fat, and satisfying fibre content, making them a fantastic source of long-lasting energy.

    ALSO READ: From anti-oxidant capabilities to digestive health: 7 reasons to embrace turmeric in daily life

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life GCW EAI

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth GCW EAI

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades ATG EAI

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran: 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life GCW EAI

    7 ways to reduce social media usage for a happier life

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth GCW EAI

    6 tips to keep in mind to prevent yellow teeth

    Wear decent clothes UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees snt

    'Wear decent clothes': UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees

    Masala Dosa to Chaat: 6 popular Indian dishes vma

    Masala Dosa to Chaat: 6 popular Indian dishes

    sports From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli - Favourite Football teams of Indian osf

    From Gill to Kohli - Favourite football teams of Indian cricketers

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon