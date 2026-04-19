Astrology considers Akshaya Tritiya a very special day. It's known as a 'swayamsiddha muhurat', meaning it's auspicious all day long. It's believed that if you place certain special items in your safe or locker on this day, you'll never face money problems.

Akshaya Tritiya Wealth Remedies: This year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19. This date is considered extremely auspicious in both religious texts and astrology. They say that any remedy performed properly on this day brings quick and positive results. If you place even one of the five items mentioned below in your safe or locker, you might not have to worry about money again. Here are the five things you should know about…

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Keep a Shri Yantra in your safe

In astrology, yantras hold special importance, and the Shri Yantra is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi herself. On Akshaya Tritiya, worship the Shri Yantra and then place it in your safe, locker, or cash box. Make sure to see it daily. Doing this can ensure you never face a financial crunch.



Place a turmeric root in your locker

Turmeric is considered very auspicious in Hinduism and is linked to the planet Jupiter, or Devguru Brihaspati. On Akshaya Tritiya, take 7 whole turmeric roots, worship them, and then tie them in a red cloth. Keep this bundle where you store your money. Worshipping it daily will bring prosperity to your home and attract wealth.

Goddess Lakshmi's footprints bring good luck

You can easily find silver footprints of Goddess Lakshmi in the market. Bring them home on Akshaya Tritiya, worship them, and then keep them in your safe, cash box, or locker. This is believed to ensure a constant flow of money into your life.

A Moti Shankh also brings auspicious results

Many types of conches are available in the market, and the Moti Shankh (Pearl Conch) is one of them. It is believed to be the brother of Goddess Lakshmi. On Akshaya Tritiya, worship this conch and place it where you keep your money. Soon, you may see money flowing into your home.

The Ekakshi Nariyal is also special

This 'one-eyed coconut' is often used in tantric practices and astrological remedies. Bring an Ekakshi Nariyal home on Akshaya Tritiya, worship it, and then place it in your safe, locker, or shop's cash box. This remedy is said to keep Goddess Lakshmi's blessings with you.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.