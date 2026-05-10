Ajay Gupta, from Sambalpuri village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, has secured the 91st rank in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam. Coming from a family of tendu leaf collectors, Ajay's journey from a tough background is a huge inspiration for young people everywhere.

Raipur. Ajay Gupta has made Chhattisgarh proud by clearing the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam through sheer hard work and determination. Hailing from Sambalpuri village in Raigarh district, Ajay comes from a simple family of tendu leaf collectors. The boy who once collected tendu leaves and mahua in the forests has now become an IFS officer.

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Secured All India Rank 91 Despite Tough Conditions

Ajay Gupta continued his studies despite facing limited resources and financial struggles. He secured an impressive All India Rank of 91 in the IFS exam. Now, he will be responsible for protecting the very same forests that once provided a livelihood for his family.

Stellar School Performance, Followed by a Seat at NIT Raipur

Ajay has always been a brilliant student. He scored 92.66% in his 10th grade and 91.40% in his 12th. Following this, he got admission into the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur. During his time there, he also received a scholarship for three years straight. Ajay says he used to think his world was limited to his village, but getting into NIT changed his perspective. He realised that he too could achieve big dreams.

Childhood Connection to the Forest Shaped His Identity

Ajay says the forest has been a major part of his life. He has had a deep connection with the jungles since childhood. The forest not only gave him a livelihood but also a direction in life. This bond grew even stronger during his work in Bastar.

Family Prioritised Education During Times of Struggle

Ajay's childhood was spent amidst forests, farming, and collecting forest produce. His parents weren't highly educated, but they made their children's education a top priority. During holidays, Ajay would help his parents in the forest, collecting tendu leaves and mahua. Despite the hardships, he never compromised on his studies and kept working hard.

Scholarship Schemes Gave Wings to Ajay's Dreams

The Chhattisgarh government's schemes also played a big role in Ajay's success. He received financial help for his studies through the Minor Forest Produce Federation's scholarship and the Post Matric Scholarship scheme. These schemes reduced the financial burden of his education and allowed him to focus on his goal.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Congratulates Him

Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Ajay Gupta on his selection to the IFS. The Chief Minister said that Ajay has made not just his family, but all of Chhattisgarh proud. He added that it's a matter of pride that a young man who collected tendu leaves and mahua will now be in charge of protecting those same forests. The CM also mentioned that the state government's scholarship schemes are helping talented youth like Ajay move forward.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap Calls it an Inspiring Example

Kedar Kashyap also called Ajay to congratulate him. He said that Ajay's success is a victory for the dreams of thousands of forest-dependent families in Chhattisgarh. It proves that with the right opportunities and hard work, youth from rural areas can also reach the country's top services.

Today, Ajay Gupta has become an inspiration for lakhs of young people who dream big despite having limited resources. His success sends a message that with sincere effort and the right guidance, any young person can make their place in the country's top services.