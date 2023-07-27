Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels

    Embark on a captivating journey from Ahmedabad to Surat, exploring Gujarat's 7 cities with their rich heritage, architectural marvels, and modern amenities. Discover the state's vibrant culture and diverse attractions on this unforgettable expedition

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Nestled in the western part of India, Gujarat is a land of mesmerizing diversity, rich heritage, and vibrant traditions. Steeped in history dating back thousands of years, the state boasts a remarkable tapestry of culture, art, and architecture. Its seven captivating cities, each with its unique allure, beckon travelers from far and wide to explore their hidden gems.

    1. Ahmedabad

    As Gujarat's largest city and former capital, Ahmedabad is a captivating blend of the ancient and the modern. Its UNESCO-listed old city presents a labyrinth of narrow lanes adorned with intricately designed havelis and awe-inspiring mosques, such as the iconic Jama Masjid. On the other hand, the city's contemporary side boasts bustling markets, world-class educational institutions, and a thriving textile industry. Don't miss the splendid Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi once lived, promoting non-violence and civil disobedience during India's struggle for independence.

    2. Surat

    Famed the "Diamond City of India," Surat is a bustling metropolis and a significant hub for diamond and textile industries. Alongside its commercial importance, the city offers a delightful blend of historical landmarks and modern amenities. Visit the Sardar Patel Museum to explore a fascinating collection of artifacts and artworks, or take a stroll through the Sarthana Nature Park for a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

    3. Vadodara

    With its majestic palaces and cultural heritage, Vadodara exudes regal charm. The grand Laxmi Vilas Palace, once the residence of the Gaekwads, showcases splendid architecture and a diverse collection of art pieces. Embrace spirituality at the EME Temple or seek solace amidst nature at the Sayaji Garden, a well-manicured park with a mini zoo and a toy train.

    4. Rajkot

    Known as the birthplace of the revered freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, Rajkot holds historical significance. The Watson Museum houses a range of artifacts, while the Kaba Gandhi No Delo provides insights into Gandhi's early life. Additionally, Rajkot boasts a vibrant culture, vibrant markets, and delectable traditional cuisine.

    5. Bhavnagar

    Bhavnagar, a coastal gem, draws visitors with its maritime history and architectural marvels. The Takhteshwar Temple, situated atop a hill, offers panoramic views of the city and the sea. For a glimpse into the past, visit the Nilambagh Palace, now converted into a heritage hotel, and the beautiful Ghogha Beach for a serene experience.

    6. Jamnagar

    Famous for its ornate palaces, serene lakes, and vibrant markets, Jamnagar boasts a royal ambiance. The Lakhota Fort, surrounded by the pristine Lakhota Lake, narrates tales of the bygone era. Relish the beauty of the Bala Hanuman Temple, renowned for continuous chanting of "Ram Dhun" since 1964, earning it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

    7. Gandhinagar

    As the modern capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar impresses with its well-planned infrastructure and contemporary architecture. The Akshardham Temple, a magnificent monument dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, showcases breathtaking craftsmanship. For nature enthusiasts, the Indroda Nature Park beckons with its fossilized remains and diverse flora and fauna.

    Gujarat, with its seven captivating cities, offers an enchanting journey through history, culture, and natural beauty. Each city presents a unique facet, from ancient temples and royal palaces to modern developments and flourishing industries. Whether you seek spirituality, architectural wonders, or a glimpse into India's rich past, Gujarat's diverse cities have something extraordinary to offer. So, pack your bags and embark on a memorable expedition to explore the cultural treasure trove of Gujarat!

