Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment

    Rather than cancelling your gym membership, you may use these simple measures to ensure proper hygiene at the gym.

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Exercise and going to the gym regularly are unquestionably good for our health. It keeps us fit and healthy, aids in weight loss, lifts our spirits, and makes our skin glow from within.

    However, bacteria, viruses, and fungi may survive on gym equipment and cause the flu, rashes, and other skin illnesses such as ringworm, plantar warts, athlete's foot, and Staphylococcus. Proper hygiene, such as hand washing with soap, sanitising, and wearing clean clothes, are some of the strategies to keep your skin and body healthy.

    Instead of cancelling your gym membership, follow these easy steps to maintain excellent gym cleanliness.

    Take care of skin problems: If you have a break in your skin, cover it immediately with a waterproof bandage. Saunas and steam rooms should be avoided until the wound has healed completely. Take care of your skin problems if they exhibit indications of infection, edoema, rashes, pus, or inflammation. Consult a dermatologist about it.

    Also Read: Here's the secret behind Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's SEXY figure 

    Wash your hands: The basic guideline for keeping hygiene anyplace is to wash your hands. Always wash your hands by lathering them with soap, massaging them for 20-30 seconds, and allowing them to air dry. You may also wash your hands before and after using gym equipment.

    Wear loose-fitting clothes: Gym wear that does not stick to your body and may absorb sweat. Make it a habit to wash your training gear after each use. This will keep your skin dry and avoid germ development.

    Disinfect gym equipment:

    1. Before using any gym gear, clean it with a disinfectant or spray.
    2. Consider the next person and sterilise the equipment after each usage.
    3. Add a towel to which you may rest your hand for added protection.
    4. Instead of utilising the gym's yoga mat, bring one from home.

    Shower immediately after your workout to remove the perspiration and the germs and viruses you were exposed to at the gym. Never share personal items such as towels, razors, or combs.

    Also Read: Three ideas to spice up your winter wardrobe

    On the gym grounds, do not stroll around barefoot. Wear flip-flops when utilising the gym showers to protect your feet. Wash and dry your feet carefully, paying specific attention to the spaces between your toes. If your feet are still sweaty or damp, apply an anti-fungal or anti-bacterial powder to your feet/socks/shoes.

     

     

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather RBA

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

    Numerology Prediction for January 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat RBA

    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat

    Daily Horoscope for January 11 2023 Aquarius Taurus Leo Libra Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 11, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Aquarius

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor RBA

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win against Sri Lanka, riding on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's form-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win, riding on Rohit-Virat's form

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather RBA

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting' snt

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting'

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon