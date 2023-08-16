Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 tips to make the most of your long flights

    Long haul flights can be quite taxing, but there are many ways to make them enjoyable. Here are some tips to keep you engaged and relaxed during your journey. 
     

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Lengthy journey flights frequently bring to mind pictures of infinite hours confined to a seat, struggling to find ways to stay entertained. However, with a little imagination and preparation, these prolonged voyages can convert into chances for relaxation, enrichment, and even a bit of amusement. Whether you're a devoted traveler, a business professional, or someone seeking ways to maximize their flight time, this guide presents a variety of entertaining activities to transform your lengthy journey flights into enjoyable experiences.

    From catching up on movies and reading books to participating in card games and acquiring new languages, discover how to embark on your expedition with a sense of enthusiasm and anticipation for the adventure ahead. Here are 6 activities that will keep you preoccupied and make your lengthy journey flights pass swiftly.

    1. Watch movies: This is a classic way to pass the time on long flights. You can either bring your own device or use the in-flight entertainment system.

    2. Catch up on work: If you have some work to do, a long flight can be the perfect opportunity to get it done. Bring your laptop and use the uninterrupted time to be productive.

    3. Listen to music or podcasts: Download your favorite music or podcasts before the flight and enjoy them during the journey.

    4. Read a book: Reading is a great way to relax and pass the time. Bring a book or download an e-book to your device.

    5. Play games: Many airlines offer in-flight games, or you can bring your own device with games installed. Crosswords, Sudoku, and other puzzles can be a great way to keep your mind engaged.

    6. Meditate/nap: Use the quiet time to meditate and relax.Sleeping is a great way to pass the time on a long flight.

    By following these tips, you can make your long haul flight a more enjoyable experience.

    Extended journeys do not have to be tedious. . Whether you are catching up on films, indulging in games, or acquiring knowledge on something novel, you will reach your intended location amused and at ease. Thus, welcome the chance to maximize your extended journeys and forge unforgettable instances throughout.

