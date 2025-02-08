5-step hair care routine for long and shiny hair

Hair Care routine plays a crucial role in maintaining your hair health. But finding the right one among many options may be tough. So, here is a simple 5 step hair care routine that will help you care for your hair and scalp.

You must have heard of a bad hair day! The day when we have to go out somewhere and our hair is not in its original form. Have you ever wondered why this bad hair day happens? Why, despite our wishes, does our hair usually look bad? It does not have that bounce and flexibility that is often shown in TV advertisements. To be honest, only some of the hair care products shown in advertisements are correct. But to take proper care of our hair, we can try home remedies that not only give shine to our hair but also keep it healthy.

Home Remedies for Hair Care:

You do not need to go to any beauty parlor for hair care; there are many such amazing things in your home, rather in your kitchen, which have been used for centuries. The special thing is that there is no chemical in them, which generally suits everyone's hair.

1. Lemon for Dandruff

Coconut oil nourishes the hair, and when mixed with lemon juice, it can be a panacea for dandruff. This is a homemade remedy that has been around since our grandmothers' time. It also conditions the hair. You can also use olive oil instead of coconut oil. It also works wonders on hair and provides ample nourishment to your hair as well as removes dandruff from the roots.

How to use

First, take 2 teaspoons of coconut oil/olive oil and mix it with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Now gently massage it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash your hair with shampoo. Regular use of this will remove dandruff from your hair quickly and give your hair shine as well as volume. If you want, you can apply lemon juice on your hair after shampooing and dry your hair with a towel; this is a great therapy for lifeless hair.

2. Curd for hair

Applying curd to hair also removes dandruff and also gives hydration to the hair. It plays an important role in hair growth and also makes hair soft and shiny.

Method of use

Apply some curd on your scalp along with hair. Make sure that the curd is applied properly on the entire hair and scalp in equal quantity. Let it stay for about 1 hour and dry. After this, wash it with shampoo. It provides hydration to the hair. For hair growth, apply curd mixed with egg and mayonnaise. And if you want soft and shiny hair, then mix honey with curd in equal quantity and apply it on the hair. This is a panacea for dry hair.



3. Lotus flower conditioner

Very few of us would know that the lotus flower is amazing. It is an excellent conditioner for hair, which nourishes the hair and keeps it soft.

How to use

Bring lotus flowers home and break their petals. Grind it in a mixer and apply this mixture on the hair. Leave this mixture on the hair for some time and then wash the hair with plain water. This is a natural medicine, which has a magical effect on your hair and keeps your hair healthy.

4. Exfoliate the scalp.

You must have heard about skin exfoliators till now, but hair exfoliators are also available in the market, using which dead skin of the hair is easily removed and your hair becomes healthy. It also gets rid of dandruff and keeps the scalp healthy along with the hair.

5. Neem oil for dandruff

If you want to treat dandruff, then neem works 100 percent correctly for this. If you want, you can massage your head with neem oil; it removes the dandruff accumulated on the hair and scalp and eliminates it. Just a few drops of it do wonders.

Method of use

If you want, you can also apply it directly on your hair and scalp. Apply it on the hair a few hours before shampooing and then wash it. It will also eliminate itching from your scalp.

