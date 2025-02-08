3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home

Coffee can be a stress relieving factor but excessive amount of caffeine can be a slow posion too.Let's find out three ways to make coffee at home without caffeine.

Coffee is one of the most loved drinks. Most of the people tend to start their day with a coffee. While many meetings and deadlines are often met with the help of coffee. While coffee has a fair share of positive benefits for the human body, there are a few negative effects too. They would be extremely dangerous and could cause irreversible damage to our bodies. So, let’s explore three ways of making coffee at your home without the risk attached to caffeine.

Risks of Caffeine:

1. Sleep Disturbance:

Excessive intake of coffee (more than 400 g per day) can lead to sleep issues that will in turn affect your daily activities. This can lead to insomnia in some cases.

2. Anxiety and Nervousness:

Excessive caffeine can cause anxiety and nervousness, which gives you panic attacks. Caffeine causes jitters, nervousness, restlessness, and stress. This can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life.

3. Cardiovascular Effects:

Caffeine can increase heart rate and blood pressure. This can also cause heart attacks and strokes at an early age.

4. Dehydration:

Caffeine's diuretic effect can lead to dehydration. The person has to increase the water content on the days that they consume caffeine.

5. Headaches:

Caffeine is most commonly consumed to relieve headaches. But excessive consumption or withdrawal of caffeine can trigger headaches that can lead to nausea.

3 ways to make coffee:

1. Chickpea Coffee

Ingredients:

Dried chickpeas

jaggery powder (or other sweetener)

milk (dairy or non-dairy)

Instructions:

Dry roast the chickpeas in a pan over medium heat until they turn dark brown. This gives them a coffee-like flavor.

Let them cool completely.

Grind the roasted chickpeas into a fine powder using a blender or spice grinder.

To make a cup of "coffee," mix the chickpea powder with jaggery powder and milk.

Boil the mixture for a few minutes.

You can also make iced coffee by adding ice and blending.

2. Wheat or Ragi Coffee

Ingredients:

Wheat kernels or ragi (finger millet)

coriander seeds

Milk

sugar/jaggery

Instructions:

Dry roast the wheat kernels or ragi until they turn brown.

Separately, dry roast the coriander seeds.

Let both cool and then grind them together into a fine powder.

To make "coffee," add the powder and sugar/jaggery to boiled milk.

3. Fenugreek (Methi) Seed Coffee

Ingredients:

Fenugreek seeds

brown sugar

Milk

Instructions:

Dry roast the fenugreek seeds until they turn dark brown.

Caramelize the brown sugar in a pan.

Add milk to the caramelized sugar and bring to a boil.

Add the roasted fenugreek seeds and boil again.

Strain the mixture to remove the seeds.

These alternatives will not taste exactly like coffee, but they offer a warm, roasted beverage with some similar characteristics. Roasting the ingredients is key to developing the "coffee" flavor. You can adjust the ingredients and sweetness to your liking.

