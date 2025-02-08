3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home

Coffee can be a stress relieving factor but excessive amount of caffeine can be a slow posion too.Let's find out three ways to make coffee at home without caffeine. 

3 ways to make coffee without Caffeine at home MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Coffee is one of the most loved drinks. Most of the people tend to start their day with a coffee. While many meetings and deadlines are often met with the help of coffee. While coffee has a fair share of positive benefits for the human body, there are a few negative effects too. They would be extremely dangerous and could cause irreversible damage to our bodies. So, let’s explore three ways of making coffee at your home without the risk attached to caffeine.

Risks of Caffeine:

1. Sleep Disturbance: 

Excessive intake of coffee (more than 400 g per day) can lead to sleep issues that will in turn affect your daily activities. This can lead to insomnia in some cases.

2. Anxiety and Nervousness:

Excessive caffeine can cause anxiety and nervousness, which gives you panic attacks. Caffeine causes jitters, nervousness, restlessness, and stress. This can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life.

3. Cardiovascular Effects:

Caffeine can increase heart rate and blood pressure. This can also cause heart attacks and strokes at an early age.

4. Dehydration:

Caffeine's diuretic effect can lead to dehydration. The person has to increase the water content on the days that they consume caffeine.

5. Headaches: 

Caffeine is most commonly consumed to relieve headaches. But excessive consumption or withdrawal of caffeine can trigger headaches that can lead to nausea.

3 ways to make coffee:

1. Chickpea Coffee

Ingredients:

Dried chickpeas

jaggery powder (or other sweetener)

milk (dairy or non-dairy)

Instructions:

Dry roast the chickpeas in a pan over medium heat until they turn dark brown. This gives them a coffee-like flavor.

Let them cool completely.

Grind the roasted chickpeas into a fine powder using a blender or spice grinder. 

To make a cup of "coffee," mix the chickpea powder with jaggery powder and milk. 

Boil the mixture for a few minutes.

You can also make iced coffee by adding ice and blending.

2. Wheat or Ragi Coffee

Ingredients:

Wheat kernels or ragi (finger millet)

coriander seeds

Milk

sugar/jaggery

Instructions:

Dry roast the wheat kernels or ragi until they turn brown.

Separately, dry roast the coriander seeds.

Let both cool and then grind them together into a fine powder.

To make "coffee," add the powder and sugar/jaggery to boiled milk.

ALSO READ: Benifits of Aloevera juice empty stomach

3. Fenugreek (Methi) Seed Coffee

Ingredients:

Fenugreek seeds

brown sugar

Milk

Instructions:

Dry roast the fenugreek seeds until they turn dark brown.

Caramelize the brown sugar in a pan.

Add milk to the caramelized sugar and bring to a boil.

Add the roasted fenugreek seeds and boil again.

Strain the mixture to remove the seeds.

These alternatives will not taste exactly like coffee, but they offer a warm, roasted beverage with some similar characteristics. Roasting the ingredients is key to developing the "coffee" flavor. You can adjust the ingredients and sweetness to your liking.

ALSO READ: Is chocolate healthy? Or Junk? Here's all you need to know before judging Chocolate

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation MEG

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life MEG

5 toxic parenting traits that will leave your child traumatized for life

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control NTI

Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Recent Stories

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking RBA

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon