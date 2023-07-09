Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 key HEALTH benefits of eating Eggs in rainy season

    Eating eggs during the monsoon season can provide several key health benefits. Here are five reasons why incorporating eggs into your diet can be beneficial for your body, especially during the rainy season when the body can get prone to diseases and much more.

    5 key HEALTH benefits of eating Eggs in rainy season vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    Unleash the Power of Eggs: Your Monsoon Superfood! Don't let the rain dampen your health goals. Indulge in the goodness of eggs and experience a multitude of health benefits that will keep you strong, energized, and immune-ready during the monsoons. Eggs are nature's treasure trove of nutrition, offering a perfect blend of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a solid foundation for your well-being, ensuring you stay at the top of your game even on the cloudiest days. Embrace the importance of eggs during the monsoons and savour the myriad benefits they bring. With their versatility, delectable taste, and unmatched nutritional profile, eggs become your ally in combating the rainy season's challenges. Make eggs your go-to superfood, and let their health-boosting properties make a splash in your life this monsoon!

    Here are 5 key HEALTH benefits of eating eggs in the monsoons:

    ALSO READ: From kiwi to figs, here are 5 fruits that will increase your calcium levels

    1. Immune Support:

    Eggs are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A, D, and E, as well as minerals such as zinc and selenium. These nutrients play a vital role in supporting immune function, helping to protect you from common illnesses that are more prevalent during the monsoons.

    2. Protein Powerhouse:

    Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all the essential amino acids your body needs. Consuming adequate protein supports muscle repair and growth, boosts satiety, and helps regulate blood sugar levels, keeping you energized throughout the day.

    3. Nutrient Density:

    Eggs are a nutrient-dense food, meaning they provide a wide array of vitamins and minerals in relation to their calorie content. They are rich in B vitamins, including B12 and folate, which are essential for energy production, brain function, and red blood cell formation.

    4. Eye Health:

    Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that are beneficial for eye health. These compounds may help protect against age-related macular degeneration, a common eye condition. Consuming eggs can contribute to maintaining good vision and eye health during the monsoons.

    5. Mood Enhancement:

    Eggs are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin, often referred to as the "feel-good" hormone.

    ALSO READ: Unlocking health benefits and versatile uses of Coconut

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hydration to Natural care: 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons vma eai

    Hydration to Natural care: 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons

    7 Transformative Books That Will Change Your Perspective Forever MSW EAI

    7 transformative books that will change your perspective forever

    Here are 7 most popular Rabindranath Tagore songs that you can check out ADC EIA

    Here are 7 most popular Rabindranath Tagore songs that you can check out

    Unlocking health benefits and versatile uses of Coconut MSW EAI

    Unlocking health benefits and versatile uses of Coconut

    Here are 7 ways to expand small and medium enterprise ADC EIA

    Here are 7 ways to expand small and medium enterprise

    Recent Stories

    Hydration to Natural care: 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons vma eai

    Hydration to Natural care: 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said vma

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said

    Ghevar to Malpua: 6 must-have and popular Rajasthani desserts vma

    Ghevar to Malpua: 6 popular Rajasthani desserts

    7 Transformative Books That Will Change Your Perspective Forever MSW EAI

    7 transformative books that will change your perspective forever

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods; 5 dead, school and colleges shut for 2 days

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods; school and colleges shut for 2 days (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon