Police caught two young doctors with ganja in Kollam. The arrested doctors are 29-year-old Ajaz Khan from Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, and 28-year-old Aleena Margaret Zacharia from Vennala, Ernakulam.

Kollam: Police caught two young doctors with ganja in Kollam. The arrested individuals are 29-year-old Ajaz Khan from Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, and 28-year-old Aleena Margaret Zacharia from Vennala, Ernakulam. Police took both of them into custody from a hotel in Kottamukku, Kollam. The young woman works as a house surgeon at the Kollam District Hospital. Ajaz Khan completed his MBBS degree abroad.

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The two doctors were staying in a room at a hotel in Kottamukku. A fight broke out between them during their stay. Hotel staff informed the police that Ajaz Khan was assaulting Aleena. Police reached the spot to check the situation. Ajaz Khan abused and attacked the police officers. Police then searched the hotel room. They found ganja kept for personal use. Both doctors got station bail in the ganja case. But police filed a non-bailable case against Ajaz Khan for attacking the cops. Police will also register a case against him for assaulting the woman doctor.

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