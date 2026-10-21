A 75-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit him and fled the scene in Vithura. Police have registered a case and identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.

Thiruvananthapuram: A speeding car hit and killed a pedestrian in the capital city. The deceased is 75-year-old Venu Naidu from Charupara. The accident happened near the Chennanpara YMCA library on the Vithura-Ponmudi stretch.

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Venu crossed the road around 4 PM and was walking on the left side. CCTV footage shows a speeding car hitting him and fleeing the spot. The car did not stop after the crash. Vithura police registered a case and quickly identified the vehicle. A red Swift car was involved in the accident.

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Initial police reports say three young men were travelling in the car. They were returning from their Sabarimala darshan. Police teams are now working to take them into custody. The heavy impact threw the elderly man onto the road. Other travellers on the route rushed him to the hospital, but he lost his life. Officials moved Venu Naidu's body to the Vithura Taluk Hospital mortuary. Locals say accidents happen very often in this area. They mentioned that police had even set up around eight warning boards here recently.