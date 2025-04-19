Nine months after a deadly landslide devastated Wayanad, Kerala has launched 'Project Punnapuzha'. The Rs 195 crore mission is projected to clear 5.7 million cubic meters of debris and restore the altered course of the river.

In the wake of the devastating landslide that struck Wayanad on July 30, 2024, efforts to restore the Punnapuzha River have commenced. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has initiated debris clearance operations in Chooralmala, aiming to rejuvenate the river's natural course and mitigate future flood risks.​

Wayanad landslides: A catastrophic event

The landslide, triggered by intense monsoon rains, originated from Punchirimattam hillock and cascaded through Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages. This disaster claimed more than 200 lives and left many missing, making it one of the deadliest in the region's history.

The landslides Wayanad rendered 1,555 houses uninhabitable and destroyed 600 hectares of agricultural land.

The deluge deposited approximately 5.7 million cubic meters of debris into the Punnapuzha River, significantly altering its course and expanding its width from a few meters to between 80 and 150 meters in certain stretches .​

Restoration efforts and challenges

The Kerala state government has allocated Rs 195 crore for the river rejuvenation project. This includes Rs 50 crore for debris removal, Rs 140 crore for river training modules, Rs 3.9 crore for monitoring and alarm systems, and Rs 90 lakh for subsoil investigation and research.

ULCCS, entrusted with the debris clearance, has commenced work in the lower reaches near the Bailey Bridge at Chooralmala, where the debris primarily consists of slush and small rocks. However, the upper reaches near Mundakkai present a more formidable challenge due to the presence of massive boulders obstructing the river's flow.​

Arun Babu, Chief Operating Officer of ULCCS, emphasized the complexity of the task, noting that such a large-scale riverbed clearance operation is unprecedented in India.

To navigate these challenges, ULCCS is collaborating with experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali, who are providing technical guidance on river engineering and debris management.​

A collaborative approach

The restoration project is a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders. The Department of Irrigation is actively assisting ULCCS, and a six-member expert committee has been constituted to oversee rapid measures for river training and debris clearance. The project's scope includes not only debris removal but also implementing river training procedures to ensure a stable flow, prevent soil erosion along the banks, and apply advanced river engineering techniques .​

The restoration of the Punnapuzha River is a critical step towards rebuilding the affected communities and mitigating future disasters. While the task is monumental, the concerted efforts of ULCCS, government agencies, and academic institutions offer hope for the region's recovery and resilience.