Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court

    The Kerala High Court heard a suo motu case on Wayanad landslides, and sought government's response on rehabilitation and scientific studies. Search operation for missing persons continues, with 1555 houses and 600 hectares of land affected.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    The Kerala High Court has been informed by the state government that the recent landslides in Wayanad have rendered 1555 houses uninhabitable and destroyed 600 hectares of agricultural land. The court, which is hearing a suo motu case on the disaster, has stressed the need for ensuring the rehabilitation of those affected. The Union Road Transport Ministry and the National Highway Authority have been made parties to the case, which will consider all places in Wayanad prone to landslides and mudslides.

    The government has sought time to respond to the court's query on whether a scientific study was conducted in the area to assess the likelihood of landslides and mudslides. Meanwhile, the search operation for those missing in the Mundakkai landslide is ongoing, with volunteers, firefighters, and others involved in the effort.

    The search operation, which began after the landslide, is nearing its 18th day, and a cabinet subcommittee is expected to decide on ending the search today. In related developments, arrangements have been made at a banking adalat to help those who have lost their bank documents, and the police are receiving DNA sample results to aid in the identification of the missing.

    Recently, The Kerala government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Wayanad landslide disaster. This includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. In cases where the deceased have no immediate family, the aid will be given to the closest relatives, provided they can present a succession certificate. The government will also extend financial support to the dependents of those still missing. 

