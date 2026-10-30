Omana, a 79-year-old MGNREGA worker, suffered serious injuries after a wild boar attacked her during work at Thamarakkulam in Alappuzha. The animal charged into a spot where over 120 laborers were working.

A 79-year-old woman, identified as Omana, sustained serious injuries after a wild boar attacked her while she was engaged in work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Thamarakkulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The incident occurred at around 11:30 am on Wednesday in Ward 1 of Kannanakuzhi in Thamarakkulam grama panchayat. Omana suffered a fracture in her arm during the attack and sustained injuries that required medical attention.

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According to reports, the wild boar suddenly charged into the area where more than 120 labourers were engaged in MGNREGA work. The unexpected attack caused panic among the workers at the site, forcing them to flee to safety.

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Two other workers who were near Omana managed to escape the animal in time, sustaining only minor injuries. However, Omana was unable to avoid the attack and suffered a fracture in her arm. The incident has renewed concerns among local residents about the growing threat posed by wild boars in the region. Residents said wild boar attacks have become increasingly severe, creating difficulties for people working outdoors and raising concerns about their safety.

Locals have urged the authorities to take immediate action to address the problem and prevent further attacks. They have called for measures to protect agricultural workers and others who may encounter wild animals while carrying out their daily activities. The incident highlights the risks faced by MGNREGA workers who depend on outdoor employment for their livelihood. Residents are now seeking urgent intervention from the concerned authorities to tackle the wild boar menace in Thamarakkulam and neighbouring areas.