Relatives reached the house this morning after their phone calls went unanswered. They found the three family members dead inside. Saju and his wife were hanging in the bedroom.

Police found three members of a family dead in Kottayam's Changanassery. The deceased are Saju Antony (64), his wife Anu (54), and their son Sabin (34) from the Karinkada house. Police suspect it is a case of suicide as all three were found hanging. Saju and his family lived near the SB College in Changanassery. Relatives came to check on them this morning after they did not pick up phone calls. They found the family dead inside the house. Saju and his wife were hanging in the bedroom.

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Police found their son Sabin dead in the store room. Preliminary police checks suggest they died by suicide. Officers said they did not find any signs of foul play during the initial inspection. However, the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear. Some reports suggest the family was facing financial troubles. Sabin's wife currently lives abroad. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter further.

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