Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan

MV Govindan, Kerala CPM State Secretary, expressed concern over the BJP's victory in Thrissur, attributing it to a significant loss of Congress votes (86,000) and a surprising shift in Christian votes towards the BJP.

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has suffered losses in various parts of the state, with votes shifting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He attributed this to a combination of factors, including an unfavorable political climate, and warned that the consolidation of Muslim votes in Malabar could have significant long-term implications.

"CPM supports both believers and non-believers, as both have democratic rights. Believers must stand against communalism. Temples should be managed by believers, not the RSS, which exploits faith for its own purposes. Our stance is that places of worship should ultimately be controlled by believers, if not immediately, then in the future," said MV Govindan.

Govindan continued," In the previous election, the campaign that Congress was the only party capable of defeating the BJP ultimately backfired. Meanwhile, the CPM campaigned in neighboring states, advocating for the INDIA bloc's victory. Minorities believed that if the CPM and CPI, contesting in 52 and fewer seats respectively, emerged victorious, it would lead to a change in the political landscape. However, they ultimately concluded that Congress was better equipped to address the current political threat, which is precisely what transpired in Kerala."

MV Govindan questioned how the UDF managed to secure a majority of one lakh votes in Vadakara and Kozhikode, hinting at the influence of minority communal movements in Malabar. He noted that the women's wing of Jamaat-e-Islami has been effective in mobilizing support among the people and worked closely with the UDF, contributing to their success in the region. He warned that this consolidation of Muslim votes will have significant long-term implications. He also accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of collaborating with communal forces to advance their interests.

MV Govindan expressed concern over the BJP's victory in Thrissur, citing the significant loss of Congress votes - 86,000 to be exact. He noted that a segment of Christian voters surprisingly favored the BJP for various reasons, despite the Christian community traditionally supporting the UDF. Moreover, LDF votes were leaked in various parts of Kerala, including Thrissur, with some votes going to the BJP and others to the UDF, indicating a shift in traditional voting patterns.



Latest Videos