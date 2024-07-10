Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan

    MV Govindan, Kerala CPM State Secretary, expressed concern over the BJP's victory in Thrissur, attributing it to a significant loss of Congress votes (86,000) and a surprising shift in Christian votes towards the BJP.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has suffered losses in various parts of the state, with votes shifting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He attributed this to a combination of factors, including an unfavorable political climate, and warned that the consolidation of Muslim votes in Malabar could have significant long-term implications.

    "CPM supports both believers and non-believers, as both have democratic rights. Believers must stand against communalism. Temples should be managed by believers, not the RSS, which exploits faith for its own purposes. Our stance is that places of worship should ultimately be controlled by believers, if not immediately, then in the future," said MV Govindan.

    Govindan continued," In the previous election, the campaign that Congress was the only party capable of defeating the BJP ultimately backfired. Meanwhile, the CPM campaigned in neighboring states, advocating for the INDIA bloc's victory. Minorities believed that if the CPM and CPI, contesting in 52 and fewer seats respectively, emerged victorious, it would lead to a change in the political landscape. However, they ultimately concluded that Congress was better equipped to address the current political threat, which is precisely what transpired in Kerala."

    MV Govindan questioned how the UDF managed to secure a majority of one lakh votes in Vadakara and Kozhikode, hinting at the influence of minority communal movements in Malabar. He noted that the women's wing of Jamaat-e-Islami has been effective in mobilizing support among the people and worked closely with the UDF, contributing to their success in the region. He warned that this consolidation of Muslim votes will have significant long-term implications. He also accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of collaborating with communal forces to advance their interests.

    MV Govindan expressed concern over the BJP's victory in Thrissur, citing the significant loss of Congress votes - 86,000 to be exact. He noted that a segment of Christian voters surprisingly favored the BJP for various reasons, despite the Christian community traditionally supporting the UDF. Moreover, LDF votes were leaked in various parts of Kerala, including Thrissur, with some votes going to the BJP and others to the UDF, indicating a shift in traditional voting patterns.
     

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband

    Cholera outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram: 11 people under treatment; sample results of four expected today

    Keraleeyam event sponsors yet to pay promised amount, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-102 July 10 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala HC orders release of two men who spent 13 years in Idukki murder case citing age during crime

    Telangana HORROR! 35 students fall ill after 'lizard' found in breakfast in hostel

    Nagaland state lottery July 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Anant Ambani, Radhika: Check out bride-to-be's PRETTIEST outfit so far

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

