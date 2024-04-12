Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Shameless!’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday (April 12) lashed out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for false claims of cash-for-votes and for admitting that he has no proof of it. 

    Shameless Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday (April 12) slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the latter admitted that he has no evidence of illegal activities such as voter bribery.

    Taking to social media, Chandrasekhar wrote, "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a POLITICIAN. Shameless!"

    However, while speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Tharoor said, " I have never said that the BJP candidate has done this. I have never raised an allegation or claimed that I have any proof of this. But people are saying this. This has become the 'talk of the town'. Yes, I have spoken to parish priests and they have told me about it. These are things that are happening in our land. So what I have heard is a true thing. How can I remain silent on such things? However, in that same interview, I said that I don't have any proof."

    Tharoor in a TV channel reportedly had claimed that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram was involved in offering money to voters. Subsequently, the Union Minister sent a legal notice to the Congress MP alleging that the latter made defamatory statements against him. He accused Tharoor of spreading "patently false information." Specifically, Chandrasekhar alleges that Tharoor falsely claimed that the BJP leader engaged in bribery of key voters and influential figures, including parish priests.

    The legal notice asserts that Tharoor's statements were made to damage Chandrasekhar's reputation and image. Furthermore, it contends that Tharoor's remarks disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders by alleging their involvement in cash-for-votes activities.


     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Asia's biggest festival 'Thrissur Pooram' to begin from April 17 rkn

    Kerala: Asia's biggest festival 'Thrissur Pooram' to begin from April 17

    Kerala: Policeman arrested for allegedly harassing young woman in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Policeman arrested for allegedly harassing young woman in Thodupuzha

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues rkn

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...' anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...' [WATCH]

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor rkn

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor

    Recent Stories

    7 places to buy PM Modi style kurta RBA

    7 places to buy PM Modi style kurta

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures RKK

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos vkp

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history, celebration and more RBA

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history and more

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral rkn

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon