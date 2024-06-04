Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

The Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency encompasses Kanjirapally and Poonjar in the Kottayam district, along with Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, and Adoor in Pathanamthitta. The incumbent Member of Parliament is Anto Antony of the Congress party, who has secured victory three times from this constituency since 2009.

2024 Election:

In the Pathanamthitta constituency, the political dynamics have shifted from the unique social conditions of 2019. This time, former Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac is stepping into the arena as the candidate for the CPM, while Congress candidate Anto Anthony is seeking his fourth consecutive term as MP from Pathanamthitta. Amid ongoing controversies such as the KIIFB Masala bond issue, Isaac aims to establish a foothold in national politics. Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP, is representing the NDA in the elections.

2019 Election:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the unique social conditions in the constituency led to what seemed like a triangular contest. Anto Antony of the UDF, Veena George from the CPM for LDF, and BJP's K Surendran for NDA were the prominent candidates. Despite a fierce battle, Antony emerged victorious for the third time with a majority of 44,243 votes.

Out of the total 10,27,378 votes polled, Anto Antony secured 380,927 votes, Veena George received 3,36,684 votes, and K Surendran garnered 2,97,396 votes. The voting percentage in the constituency was 74.30%.



Latest Videos