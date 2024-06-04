Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The constituency is hoped to witness a fierce triangular battle between NDA's Anil Antony, UDF's Anto Antony and LDF's Thomas Issac.

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:38 AM IST

    The Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency encompasses Kanjirapally and Poonjar in the Kottayam district, along with Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, and Adoor in Pathanamthitta. The incumbent Member of Parliament is Anto Antony of the Congress party, who has secured victory three times from this constituency since 2009.

    2024 Election:

    In the Pathanamthitta constituency, the political dynamics have shifted from the unique social conditions of 2019. This time, former Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac is stepping into the arena as the candidate for the CPM, while Congress candidate Anto Anthony is seeking his fourth consecutive term as MP from Pathanamthitta. Amid ongoing controversies such as the KIIFB Masala bond issue, Isaac aims to establish a foothold in national politics. Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP, is representing the NDA in the elections.

    2019 Election:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the unique social conditions in the constituency led to what seemed like a triangular contest. Anto Antony of the UDF, Veena George from the CPM for LDF, and BJP's K Surendran for NDA were the prominent candidates. Despite a fierce battle, Antony emerged victorious for the third time with a majority of 44,243 votes.

    Out of the total 10,27,378 votes polled, Anto Antony secured 380,927 votes, Veena George received 3,36,684 votes, and K Surendran garnered 2,97,396 votes. The voting percentage in the constituency was 74.30%.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidate rahul gandhi annie raja k surendran anr

    Wayanad Election Results 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi retain control of his constituency?

    Chalakudy Kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidates Benny Behanan C Ravindranath KM Unnikrishnan anr

    Chalakudy Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress's Benny Behanan retain seat in Chalakudy?

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Petrol diesel on June 4: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 4: How much it costs in your city?

    From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran osf

    From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran

    High Blood Pressure: Can hypertension lead to serious health issues like heart attacks? Read this RBA

    High Blood Pressure: Can hypertension lead to serious health issues like heart attacks? Read this

    Wayanad kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidate rahul gandhi annie raja k surendran anr

    Wayanad Election Results 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi retain control of his constituency?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon