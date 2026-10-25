Teacher Devaki lit an oil lamp before leaving for the temple. The flame reportedly caught the window curtains, triggering a major fire inside her house. The blaze damaged household electronic appliances, including the AC and television.

Palakkad: A major fire broke out at a house in Thachampara after an oil lamp reportedly ignited the window curtains, destroying several household items. The house belongs to teacher Devaki, a resident of Idukkurissi City.

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According to reports, Devaki lit an oil lamp before leaving for the temple. While she was away, the flame reportedly caught the window curtains and triggered a fire inside the house. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing parts of the house and damaging several household belongings. The fire completely destroyed the sofa in the hall, the air conditioner, the television and other items. The incident resulted in significant damage to household property, leaving several belongings charred or reduced to ashes.

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Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The fact that the fire broke out while Devaki was away from home raises concerns about the risks posed by unattended oil lamps and other open flames. The incident serves as a reminder to ensure that lamps and other sources of fire are safely extinguished before leaving a house unattended. Further details regarding the extent of the damage and the estimated financial loss are yet to be established.