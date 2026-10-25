A speeding car lost control and rammed into two kids in Wayanad's Mananthavady today. The kids were walking to their tuition class. A 12-year-old girl named Diva lost her life in the crash. Her 7-year-old brother survived with minor injuries.

Mananthavady: A terrible road accident in Wayanad's Mananthavady claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl today. The victim is Diva. She is the daughter of Rajesh and Swapna. The family lives at Padinjareputhan Purayil in Randenalu, Edavaka.

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The accident took place around 4:30 PM. Diva and her 7-year-old younger brother were walking to their tuition class. A speeding car suddenly lost control and rammed into them. The car was coming from the Kallodi side. It was heading towards Mananthavady. The driver was supposed to keep the vehicle on the left side of the road. He lost control instead, swerved to the right side, and hit the walking children.

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People immediately rushed a severely injured Diva to the Mananthavady Medical College. They shifted her to a private hospital in Meppadi later. She sadly passed away during treatment. Her little brother escaped with minor injuries. The out-of-control car also hit a scooter. The scooter riders suffered injuries in the crash. The local police registered a case and started an investigation.