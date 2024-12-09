Nursing student Chaithanya remains in critical condition following suicide attempt in Kerala's Kanhangad

A protest march by the Student's Federation of India (SFI) in Kanhangad turned violent, with two SFI activists and a policeman injured, after protesters attempted to storm a hospital over a nursing student's suicide attempt.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

Kanhangad: Chaithanya, a third-year nursing student, remains in critical condition following her suicide attempt in her hostel room. She reportedly attempted suicide in her hostel room and students claim that issues with the hostel warden are the root cause for her extreme act. 

Following the incident, nursing students protested outside Mansoor Hospital, raising serious allegations against the warden. According to friends, Chaithanya's mental health struggles were exacerbated by harassment from the hostel warden. Reports indicate that the warden refused to provide food and assistance when the student fell unwell, despite her deteriorating health. Students say that the ongoing mental harassment and lack of support drove Chaitanya to the suicide attempt.  

Friends claim that following her visit to the hospital on Friday, the warden engaged in conflicts with her, exacerbating her mental distress. Reports suggest that Chaitanya suffers from a declining BP and other health issues, and students believe her mental struggles stemmed directly from harassment by the warden.  

Students reject claims that the mental health issues leading to her suicide attempt were a result of examination stress and emphasize that harassment was the primary cause. They are calling for strict action against the warden to ensure such incidents do not recur and for proper support to be provided to the affected student.

Earlier today, a march organized by the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) to Kanhangad Mansoor Hospital to protest the suicide attempt of nursing student Chaithanya turned violent. The protesters attempted to storm the hospital, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse them. As a result of the confrontation, two SFI activists and a policeman were injured.

The march was inaugurated by SFI state committee member Vishnu Cherippadi. The SFI has warned that they will escalate their protest programs if strict action is not taken against the individuals responsible. In response to the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) has called a meeting with student and hospital management representatives to discuss the matter.

