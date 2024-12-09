Kerala: IMG to assess impact of Nava Kerala Sadas initiative led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Institute of Management in Government (IMG) will evaluate the impact of the Nava Kerala Sadas, a state-wide outreach led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The study will assess its influence on governance, public grievances, and developmental goals while addressing the controversies surrounding the initiative.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Institute of Management in Government (IMG) will conduct a study to assess the benefits and impact of the Nava Kerala Sadas, spearheaded by the Chief Minister. The initiative aims to evaluate various aspects comprehensively, from the organization of the event to its influence on governance and administrative reforms.

The Nava Kerala Sadas was a state-wide outreach program led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where the entire cabinet engaged directly with the public, addressing their grievances during a month-long tour from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Held last year, the initiative aimed to highlight developmental achievements and chart a roadmap for future growth. Despite sparking significant debates and controversies, the IMG seeks to analyze its societal impact through a comprehensive study.

The study aims to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects of the Nava Kerala Sadas, including the nature of grievances raised during the constituency-based public outreach programs, the resolutions provided, and the administrative and policy decisions taken in response. It will also assess the government orders and actions inspired by the Sadas, highlighting the roles played by the Chief Minister and other ministers in implementing these measures.

The study will gather inputs from a wide range of stakeholders, including the general public, elected representatives, and administrative officials at various levels. The IMG aims to complete this comprehensive evaluation within a month. Amid ongoing controversies regarding the expenditure and decisions of the Nava Kerala Sadas, the study seeks to determine its tangible benefits for Kerala. With grievance redressal adalats involving ministers being conducted statewide, such research initiatives are gaining added significance.

The Institute of Management in Government (IMG), located in Thiruvananthapuram, was founded in 1981 as an independent organization under the Government of Kerala. Its primary goal is to enhance managerial skills, organizational capabilities, leadership qualities, and decision-making abilities among employees from government, private, and public sectors.

