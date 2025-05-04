The family of Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan, who took his own life, alleged that they were prevented from meeting Priyanka Gandhi despite waiting. They suspect deliberate interference and claim that promised financial aid was not received.

Kalpetta: The family of Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan, who died by suicide, alleges that they were prevented from meeting Priyanka Gandhi despite waiting. NM Vijayan's daughter-in-law told the media that they did not receive the financial assistance promised by Congress and couldn't meet Priyanka despite waiting by the roadside. They had previously sought permission to meet Priyanka Gandhi and discuss the family's situation.

However, they were informed that a meeting wouldn't be possible. They then waited, hoping to see her during her scheduled program. The family suspects deliberate interference prevented the meeting. They feel Congress is treating the family the same way they treated NM Vijayan. They waited based on the assurance of a meeting, but it never happened. They suspect someone intentionally prevented them from reaching Priyanka.



Congress had promised financial assistance and provided 10 lakhs, but the family's liabilities exceed two and a half crores. They are distressed over not meeting Priyanka. The family alleges that if they resort to suicide, MLA IC Balakrishnan will be solely responsible. They will wait for ten more days, and if no action is taken, they will reveal further details.