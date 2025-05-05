Mohanlal's latest film, Thudarum, is currently enjoying immense popularity in theaters. The film's positive reception demonstrates the impact a well-received Mohanlal movie can have at the box office. In just six days, the film entered the 100 crore club. With its appeal to family audiences and the holiday season, predicting the final gross is challenging. While Mohanlal is currently filming Hridayapurvam directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the next Mohanlal film to hit theaters isn't new. It's a re-release.

Chotta Mumbai, directed by Anwar Rasheed and starring Mohanlal, is gearing up for a re-release. This 2007 action-comedy, written by Benny P Nayarambalam, was a hit with Lal fans upon its initial release and continues to be popular. Special screenings are still organized in various locations, and fans have long requested a re-release on social media. Now, their wish is being granted.

Mohanlal shared a new poster of the film, confirming the release date as May 21. A few days ago, the film's producer and actor, Maniyanpilla Raju, confirmed the date. He stated that the film will be re-released on Mohanlal's birthday, May 21st, with Dolby Atmos sound.

Chotta Mumbai stands out among Malayalam action-comedies. With comedy, action, dance, romance, and friendship, Mohanlal dominates the screen. He plays Vasco da Gama, affectionately called Thala by his friends.