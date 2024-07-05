NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on 11th August in two shifts

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday announced that the NEET-PG 2023 examination has been rescheduled and it will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday (July 5) announced the revised schedule for the NEET-PG 2024 examination.

According to the notification, it said, "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled."

"The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024," the notification read.

Initially scheduled for June 23, the NEET-PG exam was postponed hours before its start due to allegations of irregularities, including leaked papers for the undergraduate exam. The government said that it would conduct a thorough assessment of the NEET-PG's processes, which are overseen by the National Board of Examinations for medical students. This decision was said to be in the best interest of the students.

The cancellation of the NEET-PG exam came after public outrage over potential irregularities in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. The UGC-NET exam, which is crucial for professorial appointments to colleges and universities and for awarding research fellowships, was also being closely examined.



