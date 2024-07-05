Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on 11th August in two shifts

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday announced that the NEET-PG 2023 examination has been rescheduled and it will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday (July 5) announced the revised schedule for the NEET-PG 2024 examination.

    According to the notification, it said, "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled."

    "The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024," the notification read.

    Initially scheduled for June 23, the NEET-PG exam was postponed hours before its start due to allegations of irregularities, including leaked papers for the undergraduate exam. The government said that it would conduct a thorough assessment of the NEET-PG's processes, which are overseen by the National Board of Examinations for medical students. This decision was said to be in the best interest of the students.

    The cancellation of the NEET-PG exam came after public outrage over potential irregularities in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. The UGC-NET exam, which is crucial for professorial appointments to colleges and universities and for awarding research fellowships, was also being closely examined.
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
