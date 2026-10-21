The shocking incident took place around 8 PM on Wednesday at Priyanka's house. Prince and Priyanka had ongoing family disputes and used to fight regularly. A drunk Prince first picked a fight with his mother-in-law and attacked her.

Idukki: Police arrested the accused in the Glenmary Estate double murder case in Peermade. Cops took Peermade local Prince into custody for hacking his wife Priyanka and her mother Vasantha, also known as Nesam, to death. Priyanka's father also suffered severe injuries in the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

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The shocking incident took place around 8 PM on Wednesday at Priyanka's house. Prince and Priyanka had ongoing family disputes and used to fight regularly. A drunk Prince came home on Wednesday night and picked a fight with his mother-in-law. He then hacked her. Right after this, he stepped outside and saw his wife Priyanka returning home from her job at a local shop. He attacked her on the road and hacked her too. Both women suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Prince also hacked Priyanka's father during the fight. People first rushed the father to Peermade Taluk Hospital, and later shifted him to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Police are currently questioning the accused in custody.

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