A 31-year-old man from Malappuram who came looking for a job at the Koyilandy harbour was bitten by a snake. The youth, identified as Fahad from Parappanangadi, got bitten while he was resting at the Koyilandy bus stand.

Kozhikode: A young man from Malappuram who came looking for a job was bitten by a snake at the bus stand. This shocking incident happened at the Koyilandy bus stand in Kozhikode today morning. The victim is 31-year-old Fahad, a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram. People immediately shifted the snakebite victim to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

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The incident took place around 9:15 AM. The young man had come to search for work at the Koyilandy harbour. He got down when his bus reached the Koyilandy stand. A snake bit him while he was taking a rest at the stand. Other passengers quickly rushed him to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. Doctors gave him first aid there, but since his condition looked serious, they later shifted him to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

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