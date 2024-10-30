Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors to stage protest over delayed rehabilitation today

Survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster are planning to protest in front of the Wayanad Collectorate today, organized by the 'Janashabdam Action Committee.' The demonstration seeks to address delays in rehabilitation and other issues following the tragedy, which occurred three months ago and resulted in over 200 fatalities.

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors to stage protest over delayed rehabilitation today october 30 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

Wayanad: The survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster are set to stage a protest in front of the Wayanad Collectorate today, led by the 'Janashabdam Action Committee'. The protest aims to highlight delays in rehabilitation and other related issues. The demonstration comes after three months of the disaster that claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Wayanad landslide survivors protest delay in rehabilitation, plan further demonstrations

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is set to review a suo moto case related to the Wayanad disaster today. Previously, the court asked the central government to clarify its stance on assistance for Wayanad, with the state government requesting a special central package dedicated to the disaster-affected residents of the area.

The disaster-affected residents of Chooralmala Mundakkai are now forced into a protest due to lack of progress. Land acquisition for a proposed township at Elston and Nedumbala estates has stalled due to legal complications. Estate owners have filed a petition against land acquisition under the Disaster Management Act, which is currently under court consideration. The court has instructed that no acquisition occurs until the hearing scheduled for November 4.

Additionally, financial challenges for the residents have worsened, as the daily support of Rs 300 has stopped, and promises from banks to write off loans remain unfulfilled. Frustrated, the residents have formed an action committee and are now moving forward with protest actions.
 

