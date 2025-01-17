Kerala: 3 teachers suspended following suicide of plus two student in Kannur; family alleges physical assault

Bhavath Manav, a student from Mopila Higher Secondary School in Kannur's Kambil, died by suicide, with his family alleging that teachers physically abused him due to poor academic performance.

Kannur: Three teachers at Mopila Higher Secondary School in Kambil, Kannur have been suspended following the tragic suicide of student Bhavath Manav EV. The family alleges that the student took his own life due to the abuse he faced from the teachers. Bhavath, a plus two Science student, was found hanging in his room at home on January 8.

On that day, the teachers had called Bhavath's mother to the school. When she returned, she found her son hanging in his room on the upper floor.

Bhavath's mother, Sheeba, accused the school teachers of physically abusing Bhavath due to his poor academic performance and for not having his hair cut.

Sheeba shared with the media, "One of his teachers called me and asked if we used to beat him. When I said no, the teacher responded that he wasn’t beaten enough. The teacher suggested that Bhavath would only learn if he was beaten in front of me." She also mentioned that Bhavath was always hesitant to go to school.

The Mayyil Police have filed a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Based on the statement from Bhavath's mother, which pointed to physical abuse, the police are actively investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the Student's Federation of India (SFI), associated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), linked to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), organized protests calling for action against the school authorities.

