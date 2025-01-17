Sharon Raj murder case: Greeshma, uncle found guilty; quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

In the Sharon Raj murder case, Greeshma and her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair were convicted, while Greeshma's mother, Sindhu, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sharon Raj was poisoned by Greeshma after refusing to end their relationship.

Thiruvananthapuram: Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, were found guilty by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court in the Sharon Raj murder case on Friday. However, Greeshma's mother, Sindhu, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old radiology student, was allegedly poisoned by his ex-girlfriend, Greeshma after he refused to end their relationship.

Sharon Raj's parents expressed their dissatisfaction with Sindhu's acquittal and indicated that they may appeal the decision in the High Court. The court will announce the sentence on Saturday.

The incident took place on October 14, 2022, when Sharon went to visit Greeshma at her residence in Ramavarmanchirai, Kanyakumari. Greeshma allegedly gave him an Ayurvedic drink laced with pesticide, causing him to fall ill and be hospitalized. While his condition initially improved, it later deteriorated, and he died from organ failure on October 25. Investigators found that Sharon had ingested an acidic substance, which caused significant internal damage.

The prosecution contended that Greeshma, aided by her mother and uncle, carefully orchestrated the crime, pointing to evidence of a previous poisoning attempt. Essential testimonies, including one from Sharon's friend and his deathbed statement to a magistrate, played a vital role in strengthening the case.

In his deathbed statement to the magistrate, Sharon did not accuse Greeshma directly. However, according to the prosecution, Sharon confided in his friend and father, stating that Greeshma had deceived him. Forensic evidence provided by a specialist doctor to the special investigation team after Sharon's death played a crucial role in the case.

