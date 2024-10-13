Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday (Oct 13) and the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 7 districts. Various parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall over the last few days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is set to experience continued heavy rainfall today, prompting a yellow alert in seven districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Some isolated areas may see particularly strong rain. Those living in regions that have already faced significant rainfall, especially in the hilly regions, are advised to remain vigilant. A fishing ban along the Kerala coast is still in effect, and further widespread rain is anticipated in the upcoming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms with lightning in Kerala until October 13.

Lightning can be hazardous, causing significant damage to both human and animal life, as well as to electrical and communication networks, including household appliances connected to electrical circuits. Therefore, the public is advised to take the following precautions as soon as thunderstorm clouds become visible.

1. Immediately move inside a safe building at the first sign of lightning. Staying in open areas increases the risk of lightning strikes.

2. Keep windows and doors closed during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms. Stay away from doors and windows. Stay inside the building and try not to touch the wall or floor as much as possible.

3. Unplug household appliances. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

4. Avoid using the telephone during thunderstorms. It is okay to use a mobile phone.

5. Avoid playing outdoors and on terraces, including children, if the weather is cloudy.

6. Do not stand under trees during thunderstorms. Do not park vehicles under trees.

7. Do not go to the terrace or yard to take clothes when there is a rainstorm or during a thunderstorm.

8. Tie down objects that can fall over in the wind.

9. Avoid bathing during thunderstorms. Also, avoid collecting water from taps.

10. It is dangerous to sit on a terrace or other high places or a tree branch during a thunderstorm.

11. The impact of lightning can cause burns, loss of vision, hearing, or heart attack. It should be understood that there is no electric current in the body of a person who has been struck by lightning. So don't hesitate to give first aid to a person who has been struck by lightning. The first 30 seconds of being struck by lightning are the golden moments to save lives. Get medical help immediately for the person who has been struck by lightning.



