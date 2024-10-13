Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state

    On Vijayadashami, the auspicious Vidyarambham ceremony takes place in Kerala, marking the initiation of children into the world of education. Families place books for Puja, and after worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of learning, children write their first letters on rice or sand

    Dussehra 2024: 'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 7:51 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 7:51 AM IST

    Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a significant Indian festival celebrated annually after Navaratri. The name "Vijayadashami" comes from two words: "Vijaya," meaning victory, and "Dashami," meaning tenth, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil on the tenth day. The festival's origins are tied to the Ramayana, marking the day Lord Rama defeats the demon king Ravana after the abduction of Sita.

    On Vijayadashami, children take their first step into the world of learning by writing their initial letters in Vidyarambham ceremonies at temples and cultural centers. Cultural organizations are also participating, while well-known figures in literature and society are helping to initiate children into writing. 

    Prominent figures from the literary and social sectors will guide children in the ritual of "Ezhuthiniruthal" (writing initiation) across the state. Temples like Panachikkadu and cultural centers such as Thunchan Parambu in Malappuram are also conducting these ceremonies.

    "Vidyarambham" is a tradition celebrated on Vijayadashami, the tenth and final day of the Navaratri festival. This day holds special importance for introducing young children to education and learning. The term "Vidyarambham" comes from Sanskrit, where "Vidya" means knowledge or education, and "arambham" signifies to begin or initiate.

    Today, thousands of children across Kerala are participating in this ritual. Early in the morning, there was a significant turnout at the Saraswati temples for the ceremonies.

    How do people celebrate Vijayadashmi in Kerala?

    On Ashtami Day in Kerala, books are set aside for Puja in homes, traditional nursery centers, or temples. Following the worship of Saraswati on Vijayadashami, these books are ceremoniously brought out for reading and writing. This day, known as Vidyarambham, is considered auspicious for introducing children to the world of reading and writing.

    During the brief ceremony known as Vidyarambham, an elderly person writes the invocation "Harisree Ganapataye Namaha, Avighnamasthu" to Lord Ganapati on the child's tongue using a golden ring. The child then uses their right index finger to write the same words on a bed of rice or sand. Meanwhile, the father or instructor guides the child's hand, tracing the letters of the mantra. Afterward, the alphabets of the child's native language are inscribed on the grains. Once this ceremony is completed, the child is formally admitted to school for their education.

    Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Chottanikkara Devi Temple in Ernakulam, and Panachikkadu Saraswati Temple in Kottayam are a few of the important locations for the same.

    On this day, it is customary to honor teachers (gurus) and Saraswati, the goddess of learning, by offering gurudakshina. This typically consists of a betel leaf, an areca nut, a small amount of cash, and new clothing items, such as a dhoti or saree.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Major accident averted as 72 ft tall 'Kettukala' figure topples at Ochira Parabrahma Temple dmn

    Kerala: Major accident averted as 72 ft tall 'Kettukala' figure topples at Ochira Parabrahma Temple (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned and released in rape case; no documents submitted dmn

    Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned and released in rape case; no documents submitted

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman dmn

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety' dmn

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

    Recent Stories

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested anr

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    cricket Sanju Samson Five Sixes in an Over Against Bangladesh T20 scr

    IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with dominant win in third T20I scr

    India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon