Kerala rain update: IMD predicts continued rainfall across state; Orange alert in 3 districts today

The India Meteorological Department has announced that rain will persist in Kerala, with an orange alert issued for three districts. A cyclonic storm over the southwestern Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, moving towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coastline.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain will continue in Kerala, with an orange alert issued in three districts. A cyclonic storm is present over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 48 hours and move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coastline.

Another cyclonic system is also located over the south-eastern Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. The weather forecast for Kerala over the next five days includes moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in isolated areas today, with orange and yellow alerts in place for various districts.

Orange Alert for November 8:

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. The forecast predicts the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with expected rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm over the next 24 hours. This warning indicates the likelihood of intense rainfall in these regions.

Yellow Alert for November 8:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with expected rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm over the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms and rain are anticipated in these regions.

'She has never seen me in a prison uniform...' Kerala native Abdul Rahim refuses to meet mother in Saudi jail

