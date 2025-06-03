14 Plus Two students in Kollam allege they were barred from class for not having haircuts. The incident occurred at AKMHSS, Umayanalloor, Mylapure.

Kollam: Fourteen Plus Two students from AKMHSS, Umayanalloor in Mylapure in Kerala's Kollam, have alleged they were denied entry into their classrooms and made to stand outside in the rain for not having "proper" haircuts. The students claimed they had explained to school authorities that they would get their haircuts the next day, as local barber shops were closed on the day of the incident.

Despite their assurance, the students say they were still kept outside during rainfall, prompting criticism from some parents and members of the public.

School authorities deny allegations

However, school authorities have denied these allegations. In a statement, the administration clarified that no student was barred from attending class over their hairstyle. Instead, they asserted the students were asked to stand outside for repeatedly arriving late to school, and that the issue had been communicated to the students' parents.

Similar incident in Pathanamthitta

The incident in Kollam follows a similar controversy in Pathanamthitta, where a ninth-grade student at Adoor Holy Angels School was reportedly kept out of class for several hours due to a non-regulation haircut. In that case, school officials later acknowledged their error and assured the student’s parents that such an incident would not recur.