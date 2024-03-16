Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details

    The mustering process in the ration shops across the state has been disrupted due to ongoing e-POS server failures today. Ration traders emphasized that without replacing the server of the e-POS machine used for ration distribution, the challenges faced in distributing ration across the state cannot be resolved.

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The mustering process in the ration shops across the state has been disrupted due to ongoing e-POS server failures today. The mustering process for yellow card holders, scheduled for today, has been affected by this interruption.

    However, due to a technical issue with the State IT Mission's system, only 1,82,116 cardholders completed the mustering process. Due to a technical problem reported by multiple ration outlets, the department decided to limit the process to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (yellow) ration cardholders only to relieve server congestion.

    Many people are gathered in front of ration shops, hoping to resolve the ongoing issues with ration distribution. Both ration traders and consumers are protesting the continued problem. People of all ages, including the elderly, have been waiting at the ration shops since morning. Ration traders emphasized that without replacing the server of the e-POS machine used for ration distribution, the challenges faced in distributing ration across the state cannot be resolved.

    Muhammad Ali, General Secretary of the Ration Dealers Association, blamed the conflict in ration shops by stating that mustering cannot be done simultaneously throughout the state. He also insisted that the mustering be completed by splitting it into seven districts. Due to the server strike, the KYC process in the state's ration shops has been delayed. 

    Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil stated that provisions had been made to use the National Informatics Centre's Authentication User Agency (AUA) services on standby to ensure uninterrupted operations, even if those offered by the State IT Mission fail. The minister also demanded that the distribution of ration should be halted entirely for today. Mustering commenced in the state on February 20, with a total of 1.54 crore yellow and pink card holders. However, only 15 lakh cardholders have completed the mustering process so far. According to central instructions, mustering must be completed by March 31. Consequently, as mustering is ongoing, the distribution of ration has been suspended until tomorrow.


     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-645 March 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-645 March 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Rajasthan woman arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from youth with nude video call in Kalpetta rkn

    Kerala: Rajasthan woman arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from youth with nude video call in Kalpetta

    Kerala: Former SFI leader faces allegations in Kerala University Arts Festival bribery case rkn

    Kerala: Former SFI leader faces allegations in Kerala University Arts Festival bribery case

    Kerala to experience high temperature today; yellow alert in 9 districts rkn

    Kerala to experience high temperature today; yellow alert in 9 districts

    Kerala: IMD predicts light rainfall in next three hours in three districts on March 15; Check anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts light rainfall in next three hours in three districts; Check

    Recent Stories

    I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more ATG

    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet avv

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet

    MHA declares four factions of J&K Peoples Freedom League as 'unlawful association' for 5 years AJR

    MHA declares four factions of J&K Peoples Freedom League as 'unlawful association' for 5 years

    MoD orders 25 Dornier aircraft from HAL for Indian Navy

    MoD orders 25 Dornier aircraft from HAL for Indian Navy

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon